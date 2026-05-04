Effurun Shooting: PSC ratifies dismissal of alleged killer Cop, 4 others

*Case file sent to AGF for prosecution

By Kingsley Omonobi & Jimitota Onoyume

The Police Service Commission, PSC, has ratified the dismissal of Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, Nuhu Usman and four other officers over their alleged involvement in the killing of Mr. Mene Ogidi, 28, in Effurun, Delta State, on April 26, 2026.



Force Headquarters, in a statement yesterday by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, said the decision followed the conclusion of internal disciplinary proceedings and takes immediate effect.



He noted that the case file has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, for vetting and prosecution, with the Police pledging full cooperation to ensure justice is served



“Following the incident, the Force ordered an immediate investigation by the Police Monitoring Unit,” he said. “Findings established that ASP Nuhu Usman and members of his team engaged in professional misconduct, abuse of office, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace, culminating in the unlawful killing of Mr. Mene Ogidi.”



Placid stressed that no suspicion, however serious, justifies extra-judicial action, noting that every suspect is entitled to due process.



He also confirmed that the driver who delivered the parcel and two vigilante members linked to the incident remain at large, adding that tactical teams have been deployed to arrest them.



The Force PPRO assured the public that the Force “does not shield officers who violate the law” and that the matter is being handled transparently, in line with accountability and human rights standards.



The Police account of the incident stated that Ogidi had received a parcel from Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, which he later took to a motor park in Effurun for onward delivery to Sapele.



The parcel was reportedly searched and found to contain a fabricated Beretta pistol and four rounds of 9mm ammunition.



According to the Force, members of the public arrested him and alerted the police, after which ASP Nuhu Usman and his team arrived at the scene.



The Police alleged that instead of following due procedure, ASP Nuhu Usman shot and killed the already apprehended suspect.



The remains of the deceased have been deposited in the mortuary, while an autopsy is expected to form part of evidence for prosecution.

Witnesses account



However, authorities and witnesses at the Effurun motor park gave a different account of events, insisting that Ogidi brought the parcel himself for dispatch rather than to receive it.



Leaders of the park, who spoke off camera, said the deceased arrived alone at about 5 p.m. with a parcel he intended to send, initially claiming it contained baby clothes.According to them, he resisted pressure to open the parcel but was eventually compelled to do so, after which a pistol allegedly wrapped in clothing materials was discovered.



The discovery, they said, led to his apprehension by persons around, who later contacted the police.

“We insisted he should open it because that is our practice. He said he had instructions not to open it,” one of them said. “After it was opened and the gun discovered, he was tied and the police were called.”

They, however, questioned the decision of the police officer who arrived at the scene to open fire, saying the suspect was still alive when he was taken away in a patrol vehicle after being shot.



The park officials also said they did not observe any communication between the police team and any external contacts during the incident.



A driver at the park also shared a separate experience of suspected drug concealment in a waybill he once transported, alleging that criminals sometimes use commercial transporters as unsuspecting couriers for illicit items.



He, however, said he could not comment on the circumstances surrounding Ogidi’s case.Meanwhile, some residents expressed concern over inconsistencies in the narratives, questioning why the deceased allegedly failed to clearly disclose the source of the parcel.



At the Ekpan Police Station, where the Area Command is located, officers declined to speak on the matter, saying the Area Commander was in a meeting.



A security source also suggested that questions may arise over operational coordination in the deployment of officers to the scene, noting that such incidents typically involve divisional structures.

The Police have urged calm, assuring that all those found culpable will be brought to justice.