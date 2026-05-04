Gunmen abduct 60-year-old trader in Ibadan

Stock image.

By Adeola Badru

A 60-year-old building materials trader (name withheld) has been abducted by armed men in the Monatan area of Ibadan, Oyo State, as police intensify efforts to secure his release.



The incident occurred on Sunday at about 8:47 p.m. along the Jinarere axis of Alakia Road, when the victim was reportedly intercepted while returning home.



Preliminary police information indicated that four masked armed men accosted the trader and forcibly whisked him away in an unregistered ash-coloured Toyota Corolla.



Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, said operatives swiftly responded to the report and activated efforts to rescue the victim and track down the perpetrators.



“Upon receipt of the report, police operatives swiftly visited the scene and activated necessary operational measures aimed at rescuing the victim and apprehending the perpetrators,” he said.



Ayanlade added that efforts are ongoing, with all available resources being deployed to ensure the safe rescue of the victim and the arrest of those responsible. He assured residents of the Command’s commitment to justice and public safety.