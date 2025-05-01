End systemic discrimination against polytechnic education, Obe urges FG

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Chairman of the Governing Council of British Transatlantic Polytechnic, Akure, Ondo State, Dr. Joe Obe, has called on the Federal Government to address the perceived systemic discrimination against polytechnic education in Nigeria by granting polytechnics the power to award degrees.

Dr. Obe made the appeal during the 2024/2025 matriculation ceremony of 120 newly admitted students of the institution.

He lamented that polytechnic education is often viewed as inferior to university education in Nigeria, a perception he said undermines efforts to produce the technologically skilled workforce needed to drive national development.

According to him, “Many in Nigerian society mistakenly perceive polytechnic education as second-class compared to university education. This perception discourages enrollment in polytechnics and hinders the country’s ability to produce skilled graduates essential for economic growth.”

Dr. Obe emphasized that addressing the country’s socio-economic challenges requires a substantial increase in the number of highly skilled graduates who can drive innovation and entrepreneurship, particularly within the microeconomic sector.

He expressed concern over the rising rate of brain drain, particularly in critical fields such as engineering, technology, and information technology, noting that the ongoing emigration trend — popularly referred to as the “japa” phenomenon — is depleting Nigeria’s already limited pool of skilled professionals.

“Granting degree-awarding powers to polytechnics would encourage more students to choose this path and help build a stronger technical and professional workforce,” he said.

While congratulating the matriculating students, Dr. Obe assured them that their training at the institution would break traditional barriers associated with polytechnic education. He highlighted that the polytechnic’s curriculum is enriched with British academic standards, giving students a global edge.

“Graduates of British Transatlantic Polytechnic will be equipped to compete internationally, particularly in the UK, Europe, and the U.S., thanks to our internationalised curriculum and emphasis on employability skills, including job interview preparation,” he said.

Dr. Obe added, “We are breaking boundaries and tackling systemic barriers to job opportunities and educational recognition.”

British Transatlantic Polytechnic, Akure, received its license to operate as a private polytechnic from the Federal Government in January 2023. The institution also offers up to 100% tuition waivers for students through support from the British Transatlantic Education Foundation, a registered educational charity in Nigeria.