Diri suspends Swali Monarch over cultism concerns

Gov. Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

YENAGOA – Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has approved the immediate suspension of the Paramount Ruler of Swali Community in Yenagoa Local Government Area, His Royal Highness Wilcox Seiyefa Job, over alleged failure to curb cult-related activities in his domain.

The announcement was contained in a joint statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mrs. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Thompson Amule.

According to the statement, the traditional ruler was suspended for his inability to demonstrate the level of leadership expected of his position, especially amid growing concerns over cultism in the Swali community.

The government also cited credible intelligence indicating that two of the monarch’s sons are allegedly involved in cult activities within the community.

“The Commissioner of Police has been directed to declare the two royal sons and all those involved in cultism in Swali wanted. All suspects are to be arrested for investigation and prosecution,” the statement added.

Governor Diri reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fighting cultism and criminality in all parts of the state, stressing that traditional rulers are expected to play active roles in maintaining peace and security in their domains.