Defections: PDP loses six Reps to APC, gains 2 from LP

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

Six members of the House of Representatives from Delta State on Tuesday announced their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

Two members from Enugu state also defected from the Labour Party (LP) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He defections were announced by the speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, during the resumption of plenary on the House on Tuesday in Abuja.

The six members from Delta State include: Rep. Victor Nwokolo, Rep. Julius Pondi, Rep. Thomas Ereyitomi, Rep. Nicholas Mutual, Rep. Ukodhiko Jonathan, and Rep. Nnamdi Ezechi.

While the defectors from Enugu state are Rep. Mark Obetta and Rep. Denis Nnamdi.

Giving the reason for their defection, the lawmakers stated an unresolved party crisis and parallel leadership in the state and decided to quit after due consultations.

Recall that the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, and the former Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, left the Peoples Democratic Party to join the All Progressives Congress two weeks ago.