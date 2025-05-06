Abíọ́dún Ṣówẹ̀mímọ́, President of Cyberpedia Internet Governance, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Nigerian-born MIT researcher Oluwatobi Oyinlola for achieving a Guinness World Record on April 27, 2025, by developing the world’s smallest GPS tracking device (prototype), measuring just 22.93 mm x 11.92 mm (0.90 x 0.46 inches) in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

In his congratulatory message, Ṣówẹ̀mímọ́ emphasized why this achievement is so significant: it is not only a personal milestone for Oyinlola but also a proud reflection of Africa’s growing presence and influence in global technology and innovation. “Oluwatobi’s groundbreaking work is a shining testament to the ingenuity, resilience, and excellence that African talents continue to bring to the global arena,” he said. “At Cyberpedia, we deeply value the advancement of Internet Governance, digital progress, and innovation across the continent. We are proud to see African innovators making headlines and setting new standards worldwide.”

Under Ṣówẹ̀mímọ́’s visionary leadership, Cyberpedia has remained committed to strengthening Africa’s role in shaping global digital policy, advocating for fair and inclusive Internet Governance, and ensuring African voices are prominently included in major international technology conversations. Colleagues and stakeholders widely recognize Ṣówẹ̀mímọ́ as a bold strategist and advocate whose unwavering focus on Africa’s digital sovereignty has reshaped how international organizations engage with African digital interests.

Ṣówẹ̀mímọ́ added, “When African innovators achieve global recognition, they remind the world that our continent is not only participating in but helping to define the future of technology, governance, and innovation. This is why Cyberpedia works relentlessly to promote stronger digital frameworks and protect African interests in the rapidly evolving digital era.”

Oyinlola, who currently leads groundbreaking projects in IoT, AI, and urban data at MIT’s Senseable City Lab, expressed his appreciation for the acknowledgment from Ṣówẹ̀mímọ́ and Cyberpedia. “It’s deeply encouraging to know that leaders like Abíọ́dún Ṣówẹ̀mímọ́ and institutions such as Cyberpedia recognize this work,” Oyinlola said. “This recognition reinforces the idea that individual milestones like mine contribute to a broader, collective journey of African digital progress and excellence.”

In closing, Ṣówẹ̀mímọ́ reaffirmed Cyberpedia’s unwavering commitment to advocating for digital inclusion, fair governance, and Africa’s rightful place at the global technology decision-making table. “Cyberpedia will continue to work tirelessly to amplify Africa’s digital priorities, strengthen capacity, and ensure that the next generation of African innovators, like Oluwatobi, operates within a fair, open, and inclusive global internet ecosystem,” he said.

With forward-looking leaders like Abíọ́dún Ṣówẹ̀mímọ́ at the helm, Cyberpedia’s efforts to elevate Africa’s digital standing continue to inspire confidence in the continent’s dynamic and promising digital future.