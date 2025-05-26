Anti-Tinubu coalition: North’ll unveil candidate, party soon — NPCG

•LP divided over Obi’s participation in the coalition

By Dapo Akinrefon, Omeiza Ajayi & John Alechenu

ABUJA—Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Northern political leaders, under the aegis of the National Political Consultative Group, NPCG (North), have agreed to present a single presidential candidate to challenge President Bola Tinubu.

The leaders, who also resolved to unveil a political platform for this purpose, urged Nigerians to sanction governors and other elected officials who recently endorsed Tinubu for a second term, without prior consultation with their constituents.

These resolutions were reached at the end of a meeting held by the group, Sunday evening, in Abuja.

Those present at the meeting included former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; former Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi; the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and former Interior Minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who sent a representative.

The NPCG, in a communiqué by the group’s Chairman, Mr. Babachir Lawal, expressed deep concern about “the worsening security situation, which has aggravated poverty, loss of lives and property, unemployment, and destitution throughout the Northern region.

Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said: “The group was founded to unite Northern political leaders, forge strong relationships, and work as a united interest group, preferably within a political party framework.

“Delegates acknowledged that insecurity has reached unprecedented levels under the current administration, worsening poverty, hunger, destitution, and causing a near collapse of education at the primary and secondary levels.

“Delegates agreed that the three major drivers of any society are fear, emotions, and knowledge, and resolved that the North must not be driven by fear or emotions, but by knowledge.

“They resolved that the North must proceed with a united front in its political choices to ensure the region secures maximum benefits from national political participation.

“They urged for the immediate unveiling of the political platform through which the region’s interests will be pursued.

“The group agreed on the need to extend its initiatives to all 19 Northern states and the FCT through the provision of an appropriate operational template.

“It resolved that the region must prioritise and promote industrialisation and high productivity across all sectors to escape the current economic crisis. It emphasised that building a united North must involve addressing issues of equity, fairness, and justice, both within and among states.

Obi can’t act for LP —Abure

Meanwhile, the Labour Party, LP, was, yesterday, divided over Peter Obi’s participation in the coalition.

The factional National Chairman of the party, Mr. Julius Abure, said Obi lacks the authority to negotiate any sort of coalition with any group on behalf of the party.

The National Publicity Secretary of the LP faction, Obiora Ifoh, in a statement, said: “We have consistently said that the Labour Party will not go into any coalition or merger of any sort ahead of the 2027 general election.

“Therefore, Obi’s continued association with the coalition is not only distasteful but unacceptable to the party. It is also an affront to the party leadership, and we view his position as a total disregard for the party’s right to make decisions regarding its affairs.

LP backs Obi’s participation

However, the National Caretaker Committee of the LP, led by Senator Nenadi Usman, said Obi’s participation in the coalition has the backing of the party.

Mr. Ken Eluma Asogwa, Senior Special Adviser on Media to Senator Usman, said: “The attention of the leadership of the Labour Party has been drawn to reports circulating in some sections of the media suggesting that certain former members of our party, led by the suspended chairman, Mr. Julius Abure, have voiced disapproval over the participation of our 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the ongoing coalition movement aimed at rescuing Nigeria from the failed APC administration in 2027.

“To be clear, the National Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party, under the able leadership of Senator Nenadi Usman, expressly approved and endorsed Peter Obi’s participation in the ongoing patriotic convergence of well-meaning Nigerians committed to dismantling the rudderless Tinubu administration.

“It is worth reiterating that Obi has consistently maintained that his interest lies solely in a coalition focused on eradicating hunger, insecurity, and poor governance-a vision that aligns squarely with the founding principles and aspirations of the Labour Party.

While the Labour Party wholeheartedly welcomes the coalition movement driven by the Nigerian people, we also reaffirm Peter Obi’s unequivocal right to contest the 2027 elections under the Labour Party platform-should the ongoing coalition efforts fail to materialise.