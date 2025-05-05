Ahmed Musa set to return to Super Eagles ahead of Ghana clash in London

Veteran forward Ahmed Musa will lead the Super Eagles of Nigeria as captain at the upcoming Unity Cup tournament in London, the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side Kano Pillars has confirmed.

The four-nation competition, scheduled to take place from May 26 to 31, 2025, at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium, will feature Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago.

Musa, currently starring for Kano Pillars, has been in outstanding form this NPFL season, scoring eight goals and providing two assists — performances that have reignited calls for his return to the national team setup.

Kano Pillars announced the news via their official social media channels, confirming that Musa will wear the captain’s armband as Nigeria takes on their historic rivals Ghana in the semi-final clash on May 28.

The high-stakes fixture promises to be one of the highlights of the tournament, rekindling one of Africa’s most storied football rivalries.

Musa, one of Nigeria’s most capped players, returns to the squad after missing recent World Cup qualifiers.

His inclusion is expected to provide leadership and experience, particularly as the team may be without several Europe-based regulars due to scheduling conflicts with club duties and FIFA regulations.

The Unity Cup presents a timely opportunity for the Super Eagles to build chemistry ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

It will also serve as a testing ground for new players and strategies under recently appointed head coach Eric Chelle, who has pledged to use the tournament to evaluate fresh talent.

Beyond football, the week-long event is set to celebrate Afro-Caribbean football culture, with a blend of sporting action and community engagement at the heart of the festivities.

The tournament will wrap up on May 31 with both a final and a third-place playoff, as the Super Eagles aim to assert their dominance and continue preparations for their international ambitions.

