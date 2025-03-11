W/Cup Qualifier: Musa dropped as Umar, Ogbu, Arokodare, make final cut

Ahmed Musa failed to make the final cut as Super Eagles’ Head Coach Éric Chelle named his 23-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that former Super Eagles captain Musa was amongst 38 others who were initially selected in a provisional list ahead of the qualifiers.

A statement by Ademola Olajire, the Director of Communications at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Tuesday noted that Musa was dropped with the likes of Sadiq Umar, Igoh Ogbu and Tolu Arokodare making the final list.

“Chelle has named goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali and Kayode Bankole, defenders William Ekong, Calvin Bassey and Olaoluwa Aina in his final list of 23 players for the qualifying matches.

“Others include; midfielders Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi, and forwards Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen and Simon Moses.

“Also in the final list are defenders Bruno Onyemaechi and Bright Osayi-Samuel, midfielders Raphael Onyedika and Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi, and forwards Samuel Chukwueze and Umar.

“Czech Republic-based defender Ogbu makes the final cut, alongside home-based midfielder Papa Daniel Mustapha, and Belgium-based forward Arokodare,”he said.

NAN reports that Nigeria will confront group C leaders Rwanda in Kigali on Friday, 21st March before taking on Zimbabwe’s Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo four days later.

LIST OF 23 SUPER EAGLES FOR RWANDA, ZIMBABWE GAMES

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Simon Moses (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (Valencia FC, Spain); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium).