5 degrees with the lowest-paying income

By Igwe Patrick

Choosing a degree to major is often seen as a path to better job opportunities and financial security. But not all degrees lead to high-paying careers.

Some fields of study tend to offer lower average salaries despite requiring years of education and effort. This article explores the degrees that typically result in the lowest-paying jobs.

1. Foreign language

Foreign language degrees can open doors in education, translation, or international relations. However, without a specialised career path like diplomatic service or technical translation, pay tends to remain modest. Learning a foreign language is now extremely accessible, making the demand for low-entry degree holders like teachers extremely low. The perks of learning a foreign language are no longer of high monetary value.

2. General social sciences

This is a broad field that includes a variety of courses like sociology, political science and interdisciplinary studies. While it offers flexibility, the general nature of the degree can make it harder to stand out in the job market. Without a specific concentration or graduate education, graduates may find themselves in administrative or support roles, earning low.

3. Performing arts

A degree in performing arts can lead to careers in theatre, dance or music. Often, these fields are driven by passion but have the disadvantage of job instability and low pay. Many graduates have to freelance or take on multiple gigs to make ends meet due to the fact that full-time positions are rare and even when found, they do not offer sustainable pay.

4. Anthropology

Anthropology focuses on the study of human societies, cultures and evolution, often going into research, academic roles, or nonprofit work. Despite the thrills of this degree, the job market is limited, and many roles require graduate-level education. Entry-level positions start with slow salary growth unless one enters academia or specialised research sectors.

5. Early Childhood Education

This degree prepares students to work with young children, often in preschool or daycare settings. While the work is meaningful, salaries are not so high. This field also has few to no opportunities for significant income growth and is limited without advanced degrees or administrative roles, making it rank among the lowest-paying jobs.