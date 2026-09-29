Mahama at the UN: Africa has stopped asking for permission, by Ejiro Ofoye

Ejiro Ofoye

President John Dramani Mahama’s address to the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York was more than another presidential speech in the annual ritual of world leaders taking turns at the podium. It was an unusually broad statement of Africa’s grievances, ambitions and expectations of the international system. Delivered on September 24, 2026, against the official theme of “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all,” Mahama used Ghana’s platform to connect Gaza, Palestine, Cuba, Sudan, slavery, reparations, Africa’s mineral wealth, climate finance, debt, global health and reform of the international financial system. The significance for Nigeria and the rest of Africa lies not merely in what Mahama said, but in the architecture of his argument: Africa should no longer be treated as a passive recipient of decisions made elsewhere.

On Gaza, Mahama rejected what he described as diplomatic language that conceals civilian suffering. He condemned the killing of Palestinian civilians and described collective punishment, starvation and mass displacement as violations of international law. At the same time, he condemned Hamas’ acts of terrorism and reaffirmed Ghana’s recognition of Palestine as a sovereign state.

His formulation was simple but consequential: moral standards cannot be selective.

That principle extends beyond the Middle East. For Africa, the credibility of the international system has increasingly been judged by whether international law is applied consistently to powerful and less powerful states. Mahama then moved to Cuba, calling for the lifting of the decades-old United States economic, commercial and financial embargo. He also demanded stronger international attention to Sudan, which he described as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, and called for greater solidarity with countries confronting terrorism in the Sahel. But it was his intervention on slavery and reparatory justice that potentially carries the greatest historical significance. Mahama argued that acknowledging the historical crime is not sufficient. “True healing requires truth. And truth requires acknowledgement. And acknowledgement must lead to meaningful repair.” Ghana has been at the centre of renewed international discussions on reparatory justice. In March 2026, the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 80/250, which Ghanaian authorities describe as recognising the trafficking of enslaved Africans as the gravest crime against humanity. Ghana has subsequently promoted concrete “next steps” towards reparatory justice.

This changes the conversation. For generations, Africa’s relationship with the industrialised world has often been discussed through the language of aid. Mahama wants that language replaced by partnership, historical accountability and economic justice. “Africa does not seek charity,” he declared. “Africa seeks equal partnership that is anchored in mutual respect.” That message should resonate particularly strongly in Nigeria, where enormous natural resources have not automatically translated into commensurate prosperity for the population. Mahama’s strongest economic argument concerned Africa’s minerals. The continent possesses enormous deposits of critical minerals required for modern technologies, energy systems and industrial production. Yet Africa frequently exports raw materials while importing finished products made from those same resources. Mahama’s response was unequivocal: “We will process our minerals at home.” That is not merely an economic slogan. It is a development strategy.

If Africa exports raw lithium, cobalt, copper, manganese, gold, iron ore and other strategic minerals without developing processing and manufacturing capacity, much of the value chain remains outside the continent. The result is employment elsewhere, industrial capacity elsewhere and technological accumulation elsewhere.

The same question applies to Nigeria’s oil and gas economy. For decades, Nigeria has exported crude while importing significant quantities of refined petroleum products. The lesson is broader than petroleum: resource ownership without domestic value addition does not automatically produce industrialisation.

Mahama therefore placed industrialisation, jobs and mineral processing at the centre of Africa’s future. His intervention on climate finance was equally significant. He argued that developed countries must fulfil their outstanding climate-finance commitments and insisted that climate assistance to vulnerable economies should come through predictable, non-debt-creating grants rather than loans. Ghana’s Information Services Department reported that Mahama linked this demand to Africa’s vulnerability to climate impacts despite the continent’s relatively low contribution to global greenhouse-gas emissions.

This is an important distinction. If a poor country borrows to rebuild infrastructure destroyed by climate-related disasters, the financial burden can compound an existing debt crisis. Climate finance delivered as loans can therefore create a cycle in which countries borrow to respond to a crisis they contributed relatively little to creating. Mahama also challenged the international financial architecture itself, pointing to debt burdens, unfair trade structures and what he called discriminatory credit ratings affecting African economies. For Nigeria, this part of the speech deserves serious attention. Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy by nominal GDP in many international comparisons and one of the continent’s most important markets, yet access to affordable international capital remains crucial to infrastructure, energy, transport and industrial development. The cost of borrowing matters enormously. Credit ratings are therefore not an abstract Wall Street issue; they influence the price at which governments and businesses can raise money. Mahama also called for permanent African representation on the UN Security Council, arguing that Africa’s continued exclusion is unacceptable in the 21st century.

The demand reflects a basic contradiction in global governance: Africa has 54 UN member states and represents more than a quarter of the organisation’s membership, yet it has no permanent seat with veto power on the Security Council.

But perhaps the most important sentence in Mahama’s speech was directed not at the West, but at African leaders themselves. “As African leaders we must also do what is required to put our own houses in order,” he said, calling for a stronger fight against corruption and insisting that every dollar of public money must count. That caveat matters. Africa cannot demand accountability abroad while tolerating impunity at home. It cannot demand fairer resource arrangements while allowing corruption to destroy the value of resources already controlled by African governments.

It cannot demand cheaper finance while public institutions remain weak and public money is wasted. Mahama’s UN intervention therefore presented a two-sided compact: the international system must change, but Africa must also change.

What Nigeria Can Take From Mahama’s Message For Nigeria, Mahama’s intervention should not end as another African speech applauded in New York and forgotten in Abuja. It presents a strategic opportunity for Nigeria to rethink how it engages the international system. Nigeria has the size, population, natural resources and diplomatic history to play a leading role in translating these demands into an African negotiating position. On climate finance, Nigeria should push for a greater share of international climate resources to be structured as grants, particularly for adaptation, flood control, coastal protection, renewable energy, food security and resilient infrastructure.

On minerals, Nigeria should urgently move beyond the traditional dependence on crude oil. The country possesses significant deposits of critical minerals, including lithium, tin, columbite, tantalite, gold, barite and other resources. The objective should not simply be to attract foreign companies to extract them. Nigeria should negotiate for local processing, technology transfer, skills development and domestic manufacturing. This is where Mahama’s declaration that “we will process our minerals at home” becomes particularly relevant to Nigeria. Nigeria can also use the debate over global financial reform to make a stronger case for development financing that does not punish African economies with excessively expensive capital. Abuja should work with Ghana and other African states to advocate reforms in sovereign credit assessment, debt restructuring, development finance and access to long-term capital for productive infrastructure.

There is also an opportunity in the reparations debate. Nigeria, as one of the most populous and historically significant African countries, should participate actively in the emerging international conversation about slavery, the transatlantic slave trade and reparatory justice. But this participation should go beyond demanding compensation. Nigeria can use the debate to promote investment in education, museums, archives, cultural institutions, historical research and economic development in communities connected to the history of the transatlantic slave trade.

The question of United Nations Security Council reform is equally important. Nigeria has long sought a stronger African voice in global decision-making. Abuja should therefore work with Ghana, South Africa, Egypt and other African states to develop a coordinated continental strategy for Security Council reform rather than allowing individual countries to pursue competing diplomatic agendas.

Most importantly, however, Nigeria must heed Mahama’s warning to African leaders to put their own houses in order. Nigeria cannot credibly demand reform of the international financial system while tolerating corruption, waste and weak accountability at home. It cannot demand better terms for Africa while failing to extract maximum value from its own resources. The strongest international argument Nigeria can make is ultimately the strength of Nigeria itself. A Nigeria that processes its minerals, refines its petroleum, manufactures competitively, produces reliable electricity, protects its citizens, strengthens its institutions, develops its human capital and manages public resources transparently would have far greater bargaining power internationally. That is perhaps the most important lesson from Mahama’s intervention. Africa’s demand for equality will carry greater weight when African countries have built the economic and institutional capacity to negotiate as equals.

For Nigeria, the opportunity is not simply to applaud Ghana. It is to turn the message from the United Nations into a national development strategy.

The UN General Assembly is ultimately a forum for speeches. Real change comes afterwards—through negotiations, resolutions, institutions, budgets and implementation. Nearly 130 heads of state and government are attending this year’s High-Level Week, while the General Debate runs from September 22 to 28. Mahama has therefore put forward a question larger than Ghana. What kind of international system does Africa want? One in which Africa continues to export raw materials and import finished goods? One in which climate vulnerability produces more debt? One in which historical injustices are acknowledged but never repaired? One in which Africa supplies troops, minerals and markets but remains marginal in the institutions that determine global security and finance? Or an Africa that processes its resources, creates jobs, manufactures, negotiates as an equal partner and demands representation commensurate with its population and strategic importance? Mahama’s speech did not answer every question. But it placed many of the right questions before the world. And perhaps that is why the speech matters beyond Ghana. Africa has spent decades explaining its problems to the world. The next chapter must be about negotiating its terms.

*Dr Ofoye writes from Lagos.