Saudi Arabia interrogating flydubai co-pilot after stabbing incident – Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem on March 19, 2026. (Photo by Ronen Zvulun / POOL / AFP) /

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saudi Arabia arrested the co-pilot of a Tel Aviv-bound flydubai plane who allegedly stabbed the other pilot and tried to crash the aircraft on Wednesday.

“The stabbing pilot has been arrested and is currently being interrogated by the Saudi authorities,” Netanyahu said in a video message, as he ordered preparations against further possible threats.

AFP