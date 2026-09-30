Customs repatriates baby gorilla to Congo

…SWO records 22 wildlife seizures, rescues 699 animals

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has repatriated Bili, a rescued baby gorilla, to the Republic of Congo in what it described as its first full-cycle international wildlife operation.

The repatriation, conducted between September 22 and 28, 2026, marked a milestone in the Service’s efforts to combat wildlife trafficking and support international conservation initiatives.

Bili was rescued in August 2023 during an enforcement operation and subsequently rehabilitated at the Pandrillus Foundation in Calabar.

The NCS said DNA testing later confirmed that the gorilla was of Congolese origin, paving the way for her repatriation.

According to the Service, the operation involved interception, rehabilitation and the eventual return of the animal, with its Special Wildlife Office (SWO), under the Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU), working with international conservation partners.

Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, said the operation demonstrated the importance of international cooperation in protecting endangered species.

“This operation demonstrates that Nigeria is not only enforcing its borders but also safeguarding the future of wildlife,” he said.

Bili was airlifted from Lagos to Pointe-Noire, Republic of Congo, by DHL at no cost to the Service. She was accompanied by a caregiver and a veterinary doctor.

The repatriation was carried out in accordance with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), under which gorillas are listed in Appendix I, providing them with the highest level of protection.

Customs records 22 wildlife seizures

Meanwhile, the SWO recorded 22 wildlife seizures, rescued 699 live animals and arrested 11 suspects between January and September 2026.

The Service said the seizures included pangolin scales, elephant tusks and worked ivory, as well as live endangered species intercepted across several states.

Deputy Comptroller and National Public Relations Officer, Dr Abdullahi Maiwada, said the Service’s enforcement efforts were being intensified.

“Our enforcement is intensifying, and Bili’s case shows that every rescue matters,” he said.

Among the animals rescued during the period were pangolins, primates, lion cubs, hyenas, crowned cranes, tortoises, gorillas and chimpanzees.

In September alone, Customs officers intercepted 440 African mud turtles and 90 ostrich chicks.

Adeniyi acknowledged the contributions of the Pandrillus Foundation, DHL, Focused Conservation, the Aspinall Wildlife Trust, the CITES Desk of the Federal Ministry of Environment and the Government of the Republic of Congo to the repatriation.

“This is a collective victory. We urge citizens to report any information on illegal wildlife trade to the nearest Customs formation,” he said.

Bili has since been transferred to the Réserve Naturelle de Tchimpounga in the Republic of Congo, where she is expected to continue her rehabilitation.

The Customs Service said the operation underscored its role beyond revenue collection to include border security, environmental protection and the enforcement of international conservation obligations.