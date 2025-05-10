10 highest-paying jobs in U.S in 2025

With job seekers increasingly focused on financial security and career growth, knowing which roles offer the biggest paychecks in United States (US) can help guide smart decisions.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released its April 2025 wage report, tracking employment and salary estimates for over 800 occupations across the United States.

Healthcare jobs once again dominate the top-paying positions, outpacing the national average wage of $67,920 by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Here’s a look at the top 10 highest-paying jobs in America, with each role with the earnings of $239,200 or more annually on average:

1. Cardiologists

Specialty: Heart and blood vessel care

What they do: Cardiologists diagnose and treat conditions such as heart attacks, arrhythmias, and hypertension, playing a crucial role in long-term cardiac health.

2. Dermatologists

Specialty: Skin, hair, and nail disorders

What they do: From acne and rashes to skin cancer, dermatologists treat a wide range of visible medical concerns and also perform cosmetic procedures.

3. Emergency Medicine Physicians

Specialty: Acute care and trauma

What they do: These physicians provide immediate treatment for critical injuries and illnesses in emergency settings—often life-saving.

4. Neurologists

Specialty: Brain and nervous system disorders

What they do: Neurologists handle conditions like epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, and migraines, and they interpret brain imaging and conduct neurological exams.

5. Obstetricians and Gynecologists (OB-GYNs)

Specialty: Women’s reproductive health

What they do: OB-GYNs manage pregnancy, childbirth, and other female reproductive health concerns—from fertility to menopause care.

6. Pathologists

Specialty: Disease diagnosis via lab analysis

What they do: Pathologists examine tissues, blood, and organs to diagnose diseases—often behind the scenes but vital for accurate treatment plans.

7. Psychiatrists

Specialty: Mental health and psychiatric disorders

What they do: Psychiatrists diagnose and treat mental illnesses, often prescribing medication and offering psychotherapy or hospital care when needed.

8. Radiologists

Specialty: Diagnostic imaging

What they do: Using tools like MRIs, CT scans, and X-rays, radiologists detect fractures, tumors, internal bleeding, and other conditions with precision.

9. Physicians (All Other)

Specialty: General and specialized non-categorized roles

What they do: This group includes many highly paid specialists who don’t fall into a specific BLS category but still perform high-level, often niche medical care.

10. Ophthalmologists (Except Pediatric)

Specialty: Eye health and surgery

What they do: Ophthalmologists perform surgeries, treat eye diseases like glaucoma and cataracts, and help preserve or restore vision.

