2027: Atiku may want to run again, but will it help Nigeria?

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

IMAGINE a marathon runner chasing the same elusive finish line for over four decades, only to stumble at every attempt. This is the saga of Atiku Abubakar – a political titan whose relentless quest for Nigeria’s presidency has both shaped and splintered the country’s opposition. From his first campaign in 1983 to his reported plans for a coalition ahead of 2027, Atiku’s ambition tells a story of resilience, broken alliances, and intense debate.

As Nigeria approaches another election cycle, his determination to lead once more revives a pressing question: Can a man so driven by a singular vision unite a fragmented opposition, or is he the very fault line dividing it?

A Four-Decade Odyssey

Atiku’s political journey began in 1983, followed by unsuccessful presidential bids in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and most recently, 2023. As Vice President from 1999 to 2007 under Olusegun Obasanjo, he led economic reforms in the telecommunications and banking sectors, contributing significantly to Nigeria’s growth. Yet his eventual fallout with Obasanjo foreshadowed the discord that would come to define many of his political relationships.

His frequent party switches; from PDP to Action Congress, back to PDP, then briefly to APC, and once again to PDP paint a picture of a man constantly seeking the best platform for his ambitions. Along the way, key allies such as Gbenga Daniel defected to the APC; Bukola Saraki’s loyalties reportedly shifted; and aides like Reno Omokri and Daniel Bwala moved on with the APC. Even his 2023 running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, has since joined the ruling party. This pattern of fractured alliances highlights Atiku’s ongoing struggle to build and sustain unity — a theme that consistently shadows his political life.

The 2023 Debacle

The 2023 presidential race laid bare the divisions within the opposition. Atiku’s emergence as PDP’s flagbearer sparked internal strife.

Former Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike, who had bankrolled the PDP during its lean years, demanded greater influence. Atiku’s refusal to accommodate him led to a rebellion by Wike and five other governors loyal to him, fatally weakening the campaign. The result was stark: Atiku lost his own local government, and the PDP was defeated by Bola Tinubu’s APC.

Reflecting on the election, Atiku stated in a recent interview, “I have not seen Nigeria in such dire need of experienced and credible leadership as it is now,” while acknowledging the necessity for a viable political platform — a veiled critique of the PDP’s internal turmoil.

On his choice of Okowa over Wike as his running mate, Atiku remained resolute: “I have no regrets,” emphasising that the 2023 decision came after wider consultations than in 2019, when he selected Peter Obi.

A Coalition Under Strain

Undeterred, Atiku is now advocating for a coalition to unseat the APC in 2027. He claims that President Tinubu “is scared of the planned coalition.” Yet, Atiku’s insistence on leading such an alliance has drawn strong criticism.

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party’s 2023 vice-presidential candidate, was blunt in an April 2025 interview on Arise Television: “In your best interest and the interest of Nigerians, it is better you drop the idea of contesting for president in 2027, by which time you would have already turned 80 years. In truth, even if you contest, you have nothing new to offer.”

He warned that Atiku’s continued leadership ambitions might fracture the opposition further, inadvertently boosting the APC’s chances.

His elder brother, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, former spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum, echoed similar sentiments in a May 2025 interview.

He urged Atiku, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and President Tinubu to step aside for a new generation: “This particular generation has played itself out. They really have nothing more to offer this country.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Okowa claimed that he had advised Atiku that “the only way for the coalition to work is for him not to run again,” revealing growing scepticism even within his camp.

In response, Mazi Paul Ibe, Atiku’s Media Adviser, offered a spirited defence to Saturday Vanguard.

He said: “Those who argue that His Excellency should not run are entitled to their opinion. Let them present their preferred candidate, support that candidate, and mobilise resources for their campaign. That is the essence of democracy —sometimes messy, but it allows people to express their choices freely. His Excellency will not stand in their way.”

Ibe challenged the critics, asking, “I find it troubling to ask a man to abandon his aspirations. How would (Hakeem) Baba-Ahmed have felt if Atiku Abubakar had asked him not to accept his advisory role to Tinubu? I suspect he would have been deeply disappointed.”

He stressed, “No individual has the right to deny another the opportunity to pursue their aspirations.”

Redirecting focus, Ibe argued, “Atiku Abubakar’s decision to run or not is not the root of Nigeria’s problems. The real issue is the incompetent and clueless administration currently in power. The coalition’s goal is to create a platform strong enough to reclaim and rebuild the country. That is where the focus of well-meaning Nigerians should lie. How does Atiku’s potential candidacy affect the price of garri, rice, tomatoes, or onions? It doesn’t.”

Voices from Abuja, the Nation’s Capital

This debate is alive on the busy streets of Abuja. Amina Ibrahim, who works with the federal government, respects Atiku’s determination.

“He has the experience to move Nigeria forward, but he needs to be more open to people’s voices,” she told Saturday Vanguard.

But not everyone agrees. Olawale Akeem, a young tech business owner at GSM Village in Wuse, isn’t convinced: “Why does he keep contesting? Nigerians want fresh ideas, not the same old faces.”

These mixed opinions show how divided the country feels — many honour Atiku’s past, but others are tired of seeing him run again and again.

A Touch of Humour

Atiku’s well-worn pattern; contesting, losing, retreating to Dubai or elsewhere, and then re-emerging for the next election has become a source of social media satire.

Online, he’s frequently referred to as a ‘seasonal politician,’ appearing only when the campaign season heats up. Although light-hearted, these jokes reflect a deeper concern: Is Atiku still fighting for a united opposition, or merely pursuing a personal dream?

Whispers of Financial Woes

Adding another layer of intrigue are unverified rumours suggesting Atiku may be facing financial difficulties, with alleged property seizures in Dubai and London. Though unsubstantiated, such claims feed into a growing narrative that his influence and resources may be waning.

A Paradoxical Legacy

Atiku’s legacy is riddled with paradox: a veteran statesman whose determination to lead often seems to divide rather than unite.

Recently, his former boss, Olusegun Obasanjo, warned that Nigeria’s democracy was “deteriorating,” a sentiment Atiku himself described as “very dire.”

Elder statesman Tanko Yakassai offered a stark reminder: “The North alone cannot determine who emerges as president in 2027,” suggesting that Atiku’s traditional regional strategy might fall short without broader national support.

While bold in scope, Atiku’s coalition effort risks repeating the missteps of the past unless he can heal the very divisions he is accused of fuelling.

A Call to Reflect

As 2027 approaches, Atiku’s story invites Nigerians to consider: What kind of leadership do we truly need? Should we continue placing our hopes in a familiar figure, or is it time to empower a new generation capable of forging unity?

Atiku’s political journey mirrors Nigeria’s own — resilient, complex, and longing for coherence.

So, dear reader, what’s your view? Is it time for Atiku to pass the baton, or does he deserve one final shot? Join the conversation, share your thoughts, and together let’s shape a Nigeria where the opposition champions ideas — not division.

