Women Affairs minister applauds Nigerian army for appointing first female acting spokesperson

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has commended the Nigerian Army for appointing Lieutenant Colonel Anele Onyechi Appolonia as the Acting Director of Army Public Relations—the first woman to occupy the position in the history of the Nigerian Army.

In a statement issued by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jonathan Eze, the Minister described the appointment as a landmark achievement and a significant step toward gender inclusivity in the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“Lieutenant Colonel Anele’s appointment is a recognition of her outstanding leadership capabilities, unwavering professionalism, and forward-thinking approach to public relations,” the Minister stated. “It reflects the Army’s commitment to promoting women into leadership roles and sets a strong precedent for equality within the military.”

Hajiya Imaan noted that Lieutenant Colonel Anele’s dedication to fostering transparency and strengthening the relationship between the military and the public is expected to significantly enhance the Army’s public engagement strategies.

She further emphasized that the appointment serves as a powerful source of inspiration for women and girls across Nigeria, showing that with determination and excellence, women can reach the highest levels of leadership—even in male-dominated fields like the military.

The Minister lauded the Nigerian Army for this progressive step and expressed confidence in Lieutenant Colonel Anele’s ability to lead with impact. She wished her success in her new role and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to advancing women’s empowerment, leadership, and representation across all sectors.