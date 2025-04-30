Why I’ll not support LG autonomy – Makinde

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared that he will never support local government autonomy, insisting that enhancing productivity at the grassroots level should take precedence over administrative independence.

The governor made the remark on Wednesday while speaking at the 2025 edition of the Oyo Youth Summit held at the University of Ibadan Conference Centre, Ibadan.

The summit, themed “Unlocking Youth Potential: Addressing Needs, Fulfilling Dreams”, brought together youths from across the state for discussions on governance, empowerment, and leadership.

In his address, the governor emphasised the need for functional systems that deliver real value to citizens, rather than focusing on constitutional restructuring that may not guarantee performance.

He noted that autonomy without accountability or measurable impact could end up being counterproductive, reiterating his commitment to continue to focus on efficiency, accountability, and impactful governance.

He also noted that Nigerian leaders must look after the people and invest more in education and entrepreneurship so that the country could grow in the direction that the world is going.

“I was here for a debate for the 2023 election, and somebody asked if I was going to support local government autonomy, and I said I would support productivity at the local government level.”

“If autonomy is about what you share with local government areas in Abuja, that is not going to take us anywhere, because our population is growing and the handouts from Abuja have remained stagnant.”

“These really are my messages to you this morning. Think about the three things that I already mentioned; economic prosperity would not come except we have entrepreneurs, except we have our people educated and except we back it up with intensive production.

“I give you the assurance that Oyo State would always lead the charge, as we would give you the opportunities to unlock your potential.”

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Miss Wasilat Adegoke, lauded the governor for implementing policies and initiatives that have positively impacted youths in the state.

She maintained that the administration has continued to prioritise youth development, knowing that the future of the state lies in the hands of its teeming young people.

Adegoke charged youths to take ownership of their lives and unlock their potential by being proactive, innovative and ready to impact their communities.

She said, “Under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde, our state has witnessed a standard perspective in youth empowerment with initiatives that have positively impacted the lives of our youths in the state.”