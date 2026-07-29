Makinde picks Adeniran as APM presidential campaign coordinator in Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has named the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Nureni Adeniran, as his presidential campaign coordinator in the state.

A statement on Wednesday in Ibadan by Makinde’s Special Adviser on Media, Dr Suleimon Olanrewaju, said that the SUBEB chairman would equally serve as the Director-General of the Governorship Campaign Council of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Oyo State.

The APM has presented Mr Bimbo Adekanmbi, a former Commissioner for Finance under the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi administration, as its governorship candidate for the 2027 election.

Other members of the council, the statement said, included Mr Saheed Arowosaye, a former Chairman, Oyo East LG, who will serve as the deputy coordinator, while the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Demola Ojo, will serve as deputy D-G (South).

Olanrewaju said that Makinde, the APM presidential candidate, would inaugurate the council on Friday at the conference room of the governor’s office.

(NAN)