BBNaija: I want to be a gambit — Kamsy

By Enitan Abdultawab

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate Kamsy has declared her interest in becoming one of this season’s “Gambits,” saying the opportunity guarantees her a place among the finalists, regardless of whether she walks away with the ₦160 million grand prize.

While speaking during her diary session with Big Brother on Wednesday, Kamsy admitted she was initially disappointed after learning that the Gambit role comes with immunity until the finale but automatically disqualifies the selected housemates from winning the cash prize.

“At first, I was happy. But when I learnt that it does not come with the prize money, I was shocked,” she said.

However, after giving it more thought, the reality star said she embraced the twist, describing it as a worthwhile trade-off.

“But I then realised it is something I would like,” Kamsy added.

According to her, becoming a Gambit would still be a personal victory because it guarantees longevity in the competition and increases her chances of finishing among the season’s top-performing housemates.

“It’s a win-win for me. Whether I win the prize money or not, I know I will finish in the top three,” she said.

Kamsy also expressed confidence in her future beyond the reality show, insisting that her success would not be defined by the grand prize alone.

“Also, whether I win or not, I will forever be rich in this life,” she said.

The Gambit twist, introduced by Big Brother on Monday, allows viewers to vote for one male and one female housemate to receive automatic spots in the grand finale.

In exchange for that guaranteed place, the selected housemates will forfeit their eligibility to compete for the show’s ₦160 million grand prize while remaining active participants in all house activities until the end of the season.