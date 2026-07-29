Makinde to unveil Oyo APM presidential, governorship campaign councils on Friday

Gov Makinde

By Adeola Badru

Oyo State Governor and the Allied People’s Movement (APM) presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, Seyi Makinde, will on Friday inaugurate the party’s Oyo State Presidential and Governorship Campaign Council as preparations intensified ahead of the polls.

The inauguration is scheduled to take place in the conference room of the governor’s office.

According to the campaign structure, the Executive Chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Nureni Adeniran, will serve in a dual capacity as the Oyo State Coordinator of the APM 2027 Presidential Campaign and the Director-General of the Oyo State Governorship Campaign Council.

The campaign council also comprises former Chairman of Oyo East Local Government, Saheed Arowosaye (AROSAD), who has been appointed Deputy State Coordinator of the APM 2027 Presidential Campaign.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Demola Ojo, will serve as Deputy Director-General (South), while Dr Femi Ojo and Alhaji Siju Lawal have been named Deputy Directors-General for Oyo Central and Oyo North Senatorial Districts, respectively.

Also appointed are Ramata Agberemi Dabo as Director of the Women’s Wing and former Special Assistant (Youth) to Governor Makinde, Kazeem Bolarinwa, as Director of the Youth Wing.

The party stated that additional members of the presidential and gubernatorial campaign structure would be announced in due course as efforts are ongoing to strengthen its campaign machinery across the state.