Mayorkun reunites with Davido on new song ‘B4 B4’

Davido and Mayorkun… CREDIT: Instagram | Mayorkun

Nigerian singer Mayorkun has reunited with Afrobeats superstar Davido on a new song, “B4 B4”, ahead of its release on July 31.

Mayorkun announced the collaboration in a post on his verified Instagram page on Wednesday.

The singer shared a promotional photograph of himself and Davido with the caption “New Music! This Friday! ‘B4 B4’ #Oriade.”

The song is one of the tracks on Davido’s forthcoming album, “Oriadé”.

The announcement has generated excitement from industry watchers and entertainers on social media platforms.

Davido also reacted to the post, writing, “WE BACK.”

Several celebrities lauded the reunion.

Content creator Officer Woos commented, “See, see, I learnt from the best o!”

Music producer Tolazfab and entertainer Lanreysgram also expressed excitement about the collaboration.

Fans also took to the comment section to express anticipation for the song’s release.

One Instagram user, abimbola_lewa, wrote, “Can’t wait to listen to track 7 ofc!”

Another user, ‘heather loves_afrobeats’, commented, “Can’t wait to hear this one!!”

The collaboration marks a historic music outing between Davido and Mayorkun since “The Mayor of Lagos” crooner left Davido’s DMW label in 2021 to continue his career as an independent artiste.

Davido and Mayorkun have major collaborative tracks together, including “Prayer” (2017), “Mind” (2018), “Bobo” (2018), “Betty Butter” (2020), “The Best” (2020), and “Cho Cho” (2021) (NAN).