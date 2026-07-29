Tinubu’s 3rd anniversary: Wike approves promotion of 3,592 FCT civil servants

Wike

As part of the third anniversary of President Bola Tinubu, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike has approved the promotion of 3,592 civil servants following the successful conclusion of the 2025 promotion exercise conducted by the FCT Civil Service Commission.

Recall that from June 8 to July 17, 2026, the FCT had witnessed commissioning and flag-off of over 30 projects to commemorate the third anniversary of President Tinubu.

Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Emeka Ezeh, who announced the development, described it as a demonstration of the Federal Capital Territory Administration’s commitment to staff welfare in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said that the promotion examinations for senior officers were conducted between July 1 and 3, while junior staff sat for their examinations on July 10.

He commended Wike for providing the necessary support that enabled the commission to carry out its statutory responsibilities smoothly and efficiently.

According to him, the minister has also directed the commission to immediately commence the 2026 promotion exercise to ensure that eligible officers are promoted as and when due, without unnecessary delays.

“Under this administration, it is a priority that FCT workers get promoted as and when due. This is to compliment the tremendous work that the FCT Minister is doing in infrastructural development of the Territory, and for us, the workers will not be left out in the celebrations marking the 3rd anniversary of Mr President,” he said.

Ezeh said the directive reflects the administration’s determination to complement the ongoing infrastructural transformation across the Federal Capital Territory with improved staff welfare and career development.

He noted that the move would ensure civil servants also benefit from the achievements being recorded under the Tinubu administration as it marks its third anniversary.

The commission chairman praised FCT civil servants for their peaceful and orderly conduct throughout the 2025 promotion exercise, urging officers expected to participate in the 2026 exercise to maintain the same level of discipline and professionalism.

He also expressed appreciation to the leadership of the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) for its cooperation and support, which contributed to the successful conduct of the promotion exercise.

Ezeh advised prospective candidates for the 2026 promotion exercise to begin preparations early, reminding them that promotion in the FCT Civil Service is merit-based, highly competitive, and subject to the availability of vacancies.