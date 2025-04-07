Tribunal: It was obvious PDP had no case against Okpebholo – Edo AG

Gov Okpebholo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Attorney General of Edo State and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Samson Osagie weekend said from the beginning, it was obvious that the opposition political parties particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have no case against the victory of Governor Monday Okpebholo and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 21 2024 governorship election.

Osagie said the PDP and its governorship candidate Asue Ighodalo failed woefully to back their allegations with concrete evidence before the election tribunal adding that it is not enough for the petitioner to throw tantrums for the sake of challenging the winner.

The former federal lawmaker spoke to newsmen on the sidelines of the tenth year’s remembrance anniversary of his late father, Pa Samson Imarhiagbe-Ogbewe which was held at the family compound in Urhokuosa, Uhunmwode local government area of Edo state and attracted dignitaries and well-wishers.

According to Osage, “We know that His Excellency Governor Okpebholo won the election on September 21st , 2024 therefore, it could not have been otherwise for a tribunal that was confronted with no evidence of the allegation of mal-practices by those who have petitioned.

“It is not enough to allege, it is not enough to throw tantrums that I won the election, but you must demonstrate that you won, this, the PDP and its candidate failed woefully to do. How do you defend and prosecute an election petition when you did not call any eyewitness in any part of the state, you can’t go and forge papers and dump them in the court and ask the court to start reading and all that.

“If the courts were to start looking at the documents and opening the BVAS studying it, they will probably need to go to Harvard and study how to operate the machines. It was the duty of the petitioner to lead the tribunal to understand what they meant using the equipment they brought to court.

On his late father’s tenth year anniversary,y Osagie thanked all those who came and stood by the family over the years and noted that the family will continue to honour and imbibe their late father’s legacy of hard work.

The occasion was attended by top APC stalwarts including Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, former deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, Osareitin Edosomwan, Edo commissioner for Finance, and Emmanuel Okoebor among other personalities.