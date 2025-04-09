Tariff war: US slams Nigeria over import ban on 25 items

…Says Nigeria’s policies create significant trade barriers that lead to lost revenue for US businesses

By Nkiruka Nnorom, with agency reports

LAGOS — The US government has faulted Nigeria’s import ban on 25 items, saying the restrictions are limiting market access for American exporters. This comes barely a week after President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on goods entering the US, with Nigeria getting 14 per cent.

In a post on X on Monday, US Trade Representative, USTR, highlighted what it described as “unfair trade practices faced by American exporters.

“Nigeria’s import ban on 25 different product categories impacts U.S. exporters, particularly in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, beverages, and consumer goods.

“Restrictions on items like beef, pork, poultry, fruit juices, medicaments, and spirits limit U.S. market access and reduce export opportunities.

“These policies create significant trade barriers that lead to lost revenue for U.S. businesses looking to expand in the Nigerian market.

In 2016, the Federal Government banned 25 items from importation as part of efforts to control imports.

The items include live or dead birds including frozen poultry, pork and beef, bird eggs, refined vegetable oil, cane or beet sugar and chemically pure sucrose in solid form; cocoa butter, powder and cakes, spaghetti and noodles, and fruit juice in retail packs.

Other banned items were water, other non-alcoholic beverages, beer and stout; bagged cement, medicament, waste pharmaceuticals, soaps and detergents, mosquito repellant coils, sanitary wares of plastics, rethreaded and used pneumatic tyres, corrugated paper and paper boards, and recharge cards and vouchers.

On March 26, 2025, the Federal Government said plans were underway to halt importation of solar panels to promote local manufacturing and accelerate Nigeria’s transition to clean energy.

Recall that, in response to Trump’s tariff regime, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, said on Monday that the Federal Government will review impact of the ongoing global tariff war on Nigeria.

He said: “For the economic management team of Mr President and, indeed, his whole government, we are going to the drawing board to look at the scenarios that may play out if the current tariff situation is prolonged.

‘’For Nigeria, in terms of exports, it’s not too bad because oil minerals are excluded by America from being in any way sanctioned with with tariffs. But based on our non-oil exports and based on the formula that the Americans are using, we do have a 14% tariff on our exports. But it’s a lot better than Vietnam, which has 46%.

“So, we need to look at these situations and see what the opportunities are.

The Nigeria of today, with a relatively stable economy and an attractive investment environment, including attractive exchange rate, is a place where if they can’t produce in Vietnam, they can come and produce in Nigeria. We are here, we are ready, we are waiting and we have what will be attractive to them in terms of policies, in terms of market and in terms of export capacity.’’

Similarly, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, had also said the 14 per cent reciprocal tariffs imposed on Nigeria by President Donald Trump has the potential of adversely impacting on Nigeria’s oil and non-oil exports.

She said in a statement: “A significant portion of Nigeria’s exports (over 90 per cent ) comprises crude petroleum, mineral fuels, oils, and gas products. The second-largest export category, accounting for approximately 2–3 per cent, includes fertilizers and urea, followed by lead, representing around one per cent of total exports valued at approximately $82 million.

“Nigeria also exports smaller quantities of agricultural products such as live plants, flour, and nuts, which account for less than two per cent of our total exports to the U.S.

“While oil has long dominated Nigeria’s exports to the US, non-oil products, many previously exempt under AGOA, now face potential disruption.

“A new 10 per cent tariff on key categories may impact the competitiveness of Nigerian goods in the U.S. For businesses in the non-oil sector, these measures present destabilising challenges to price competitiveness and market access, especially in emerging and value-added sectors vital to our diversification agenda.”

The minister also noted that smaller businesses, particularly SMEs, that relied on the African Growth and Opportunity Act exemptions would feel the brunt of the new tariff, with rising costs and uncertain buyer commitments likely to make market access even more difficult.

“This development strengthens Nigeria’s resolve to boost non-oil exports by strengthening quality assurance, control, and traceability in Nigerian exports to meet global standards and improve market acceptance into more economies across the globe,’’ she said.