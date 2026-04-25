NAF airstrikes hit, degrade terrorists capabilities

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) airstrikes have successfully destroyed terrorist hideouts in the Southern Tumbuns area of Borno.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Saturday in Abuja.

Ejodame said the operation was conducted on Friday at about 1850 hours over Ali Sheriffti, a known terrorist enclave, following credible intelligence on insurgent activities.

“The NAF air assets carried out a focused surveillance sweep, during which several insurgents were sighted moving along concealed tracks and were trailed to structures hidden under dense foliage.

“Following positive identification, the NAF executed a precise strike, engaging the structures with onboard munitions.

“The operation achieved the desired effect, with terrorist structures destroyed, further degrading their capability and freedom of movement in the area,” he said.

Ejodame said the strike underscored NAF’s sustained commitment to intelligence-led and precision-driven operations aimed at denying terrorists safe havens.

He quoted the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, as reaffirming the force’s resolve to sustain pressure on terrorist networks.

He added that operations would continue with increased intensity to safeguard the nation and its citizens.

“The Nigerian Air Force will continue to pursue and dismantle terrorist networks with unwavering precision and relentless force, ensuring no enclave remains beyond our reach,” he said. (NAN)