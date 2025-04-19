Student electrocuted in University of Ilesa while using phone

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A 100-level student of the University of Ilesa, Gbolahan Ojo, has died after he was electrocuted while using his phone plugged into an electric circuit.

It was gathered that the deceased was playing a game on the phone in his hostel when a thunderstorm struck, which resulted in him being electrocuted. He was declared dead at the hospital.

According to a student who identified himself as Olawale, the incident occurred on Friday evening at the deceased’s hostel located near the Prototype Engineering Development Institute (PEDI) junction in Ilesa during a downpour.

Confirming the incident, the university’s management described the incident as unfortunate and tragic, saying the electrocution was reportedly triggered by the lightning and thunderstorms that accompanied the evening rain.

A statement issued by the institution’s registrar, Funso Ojo, said the deceased was a 100-level student of Business Administration Department, adding that his body has been deposited at the Wesley Guild Hospital after the police visited the scene.

“Following the incident, the University promptly informed the Police, and after due clearance, the remains of the deceased were taken to the morgue of the Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa.

“The Police have since commenced a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The father of the deceased was immediately notified and has since arrived in Ilesa. In a show of deep concern and solidarity, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Taiwo Asaolu; the Registrar, Mr. Funso Ojo; the Dean of Student Affairs; the Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences; the Head of the Department of Business Administration; and the Area Commander of Police were all physically present to receive and console the bereaved father.

“The University of Ilesa has also made necessary arrangements to support the family during this moment of intense grief and will continue to stand by them through this difficult time.

“The entire University community mourns this painful loss and prays for the repose of Gbolahan’s soul. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, classmates, and the Department of Business Administration,” the statement added.