9 rescued in Lagos collapsed building

…Rescue operation ongoing

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy occurred in the early hours on Saturday, April 19, 2025, when a partially occupied old three-storey building suddenly collapsed at Ojodu-Berger area of Lagos State, trapping unspecified number of occupants in the process.

So far, at least nine victims have been rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building.

It was gathered that the old building was partially occupied as no occupant living in the three floors while the ground floor was being occupied by an eatery, called Equal Right Restaurant.

The incident has sent the entire area into confusion as first responders have commenced rescue efforts to salvage the lives of trapped victims.

According to an eyewitness, Femi Saheed, the incident happened at about 9am. Saturday. as residents were still basking the festival mood of Easter being celebrated by Christians around the world.

As at 2 pm, men of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, as well as Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, were seen in rescue operation, trying to rescue trapped victim from the rubble.

The rescue victims all male have been rushed to hospital for immediate treatment.

The cause of the collapse was yet to be ascertained at press time.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Magaret Adeseye, who confirmed the number of the recued victims, said there could be other trapped victims as rescue operation continues.

According to Adeseye, through the service spokesman, Skahiru, Amodu, “We have a three storey building which collapsed this morning. Fortunately, we have been able to rescue 9 alive, with no record of any death.

“The rescued victims are all male adults, suffering varying degrees of injuries. They were first attended to by Lagos State Ambulance Services, LASAMBUS, before they were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

“Like I earlier said, the building is a three storey, the ground floor was occupied being used for eatery, bar and parking lot. The other three upper floors were not occupied. An old building and was not under construction.

“We have always stressed it that it’s not healthy and safe for building not to be occupied for a long period because over time it loose its integrity and strength to stand the test of time. Unoccupied buildings are often prone to collapse any moment.

“While the cause of the collapse is ongoing as well as rescue operation because we have to get to the ground zero to be sure that no one is trapped in the rubbles. Everything is under control as we speak, No cause for any alarm.”