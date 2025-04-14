Soludo urged to end Anambra’s ‘most dangerous’ land dispute

Soludo

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Umueri in Diaspora (UID) has called on Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo to urgently intervene in a decades-long land dispute between the Aguleri and Aguakor communities, which has reportedly claimed more lives than any other communal conflict in Igboland since 1933.

The group expressed deep concern over the escalating crisis, stating that it has been met with neglect by local authorities despite its devastating human and material toll.

In a statement signed by UID Chairman Emma Ekwegbeli Ikeli and Secretary Ikemba Buchi Diboh, the group highlighted the lack of action from the local government chairman, Chief Ifeanyi Chinweze, who has focused on resolving other disputes while the Aguakor conflict remains unresolved.

They asserted that the crisis has persisted since 2021, with members of the Umueri community continuing to lose lives in what they described as a ‘cold war.’

The UID acknowledged the resolution of other land disputes, such as those involving Igboezunu Aguleri and Umudiana Umueri, but questioned why the Aguakor issue has not received similar attention.

They urged Governor Soludo to implement the recommendations of a 2021 panel report initiated by his predecessor, Willie Obiano, to finally resolve the dispute and prevent further bloodshed.

The group also expressed concern that government authorities at various levels tend to pay attention to the crisis only during periods of open hostilities, often overlooking the pleas of peace-loving community members.

They warned that individuals benefiting from the conflict have repeatedly disrupted attempts to establish boundaries, perpetuating the cycle of violence.

The UID called on Governor Soludo to take decisive action and make history by bringing an end to the protracted conflict, emphasising the need for immediate intervention to save lives and restore peace.

The statement reads in part: “The Umueri in Diaspora (UID) group has brought attention to the alarming neglect of the ongoing crisis by the local government, which has not taken decisive action.

“The crisis has claimed more casualties since 1933 than any other communal conflict in the state and indeed in the entire Igboland, and therefore deserves immediate and decisive action.

“Since 2021, there has been an ongoing cold war between the two communities, and Umueri has been losing lives to this distressing situation. We are tired of this state of affairs. The government must not ignore the calls to end this crisis.

“It is concerning that the ongoing conflict has not been adequately addressed, particularly given the significant impact it has had on the community.

“We urge the governor to make history by resolving the Aguakor land conflict using the panel report initiated by his predecessor, Chief Maduaburochukwu Obiano.

“Despite previous attempts by the communities to establish boundaries in the area, disruptions have consistently hindered progress.

“We implore the governor to implement the 2021 panel report to prevent future crises. The government must take proactive measures to address this long-standing issue and avert further loss of life.”