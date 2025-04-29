Rotary International District 9141 Governor urges club leaders to prioritize commitment in new inductees

By Jimitota Onoyume

Effurun, Delta State — Rotary International District 9141 Governor for the 2025/2026 Rotary year, Rotarian Anthony Wogherien, has charged club leaders to induct only dedicated and committed individuals as Rotarians.

Speaking during the annual District Learners Assembly and Grant Management Seminars held in Effurun, Delta State, Rotarian Wogherien emphasized the need for members who are willing to pay dues promptly and actively participate in club activities. According to him, this is crucial for clubs to effectively fulfill their humanitarian obligations to society.

Highlighting the District PET (President-Elect Training) project themed “Water for All”, the District Governor encouraged club presidents to adopt the initiative in their communities, aiming to provide clean and accessible water across all mandate areas.

He also aligned his message with this year’s Rotary theme, “Unite for Good,” urging clubs to embrace collaboration and pursue large-scale, impactful projects. Rotarian Wogherien further advised club leaders to take full advantage of the grants available through District 9141 to carry out meaningful interventions.

Participants at the Assembly and Seminars included incoming club leaders from Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, and Rivers states. The training sessions equipped them with essential knowledge and skills for their upcoming leadership roles in the 2025/2026 Rotary year.

Attendees included Presidents-elect, incoming secretaries, treasurers, foundation chairs, and club learning facilitators. Many expressed enthusiasm about the insights gained, which they say will enhance their ability to contribute meaningfully to Rotary’s mission.

During the program, experienced resource persons delivered sessions on teamwork, grant access (District and Global), membership development, strategic goal setting, effective communication, public image building, and action planning.

Rotary International District 9141’s outgoing Governor, Rotarian Chinedu Ikegwuani, also recognized and presented awards to clubs that made significant contributions to the Rotary Foundation, inducted the highest number of new members, and showed excellence in other performance categories.

The multi-day event concluded with a social gathering themed “All-White Night,” where Rotarians celebrated in a festive atmosphere, marking the camaraderie and shared vision of service that defines the Rotary movement.