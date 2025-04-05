Regina Askia’s position on Akpabio/Natasha feud

*Regina

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The sexual harassment allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, by the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan almost got to a boiling point last week with the unfortunate incidence that took place during the Senate Ethics Committee hearing.

Nigerians witnessed firsthand, Senator Nwaebonyi’s shameful vituperations on former education minister, Dr Oby Ezekwesili for asking him to ‘shut up’. Same last week, while senator Natasha petitioned the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee to disbar the chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee, senator Neda Imasuen, a group known as Concerned Kogi Youths and women ganged up with petitions to recall Natasha.

What one can say now is, so far, so good and bad, depending on whose side you are on, as the petition for the recall of Natasha hit a huge set back on Thursday. According to reports, INEC rejected the petition on grounds that it “has not met the requirement of Section 69(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).”

While the sexual harassment saga heated up last week, former beauty queen and actress, Regina Askia-Williams got busy with updates but her fans wanted her personal opinion on the matter. It was like a trap; will she support Natasha as a woman or will she support Akpabio as a ‘brother’ as both are from the same state.

She responded and here is her thought.

“As a woman, a healthcare professional, and a daughter of Akwa Ibom, I find it important to speak with clarity on the recent events involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Let me be clear: Sexual harassment is a grievous offense. It must never be minimized, politicized, or swept under the rug. It is vital that we protect the dignity of women, especially the few who bravely serve in our highest legislative body. With only 4 women among 109 senators, we must ensure their voices are heard and respected.

That said, I also carry a deep sense of pride that a son of the soil, Senator Akpabio, holds the prestigious position of Senate President. It is a symbol of hope and progress for Akwa Ibom State. But leadership must be accountable. Allegations of this nature must be met with due process not public crucifixion.

From the outset, I believe this matter should have been handled through the Senate Ethics Committee, allowing for an impartial review and concrete recommendations. Given the close ties between the families involved, early and mature intervention could have restored peace, preserved relationships, and allowed for justice without chaos.

Unfortunately, the issue evolved into accusations of gross misconduct on the Senate floor, which I fear may have distracted from the central allegation of sexual harassment. The six-month suspension of Senator Natasha, a woman representing her people, brings more concern: loss of income, disruption to her office, and a gap in representation. In my view, a formal apology could have addressed the Senate’s concerns, allowing her to retain her seat while we focused squarely on the more serious matter at hand.

“I believe Natasha chose to stand her ground, perhaps hoping to spark institutional change, but also bearing the emotional and political weight of that decision. Her strength, her presence, especially the resistance she faced tell a bigger story, one that speaks to how women in politics are often made pawns in larger power games.

Let us not allow this moment to become a political chess game, where women are pawns and justice is sidelined. We must not let public outrage replace the judicial process.”

She then proffers solutions to the saga.

“Here’s what I believe should happen: Senator Natasha should be reinstated. The court must proceed thoroughly, examining all evidence regarding the sexual harassment allegation.

Policies that protect women in politics and public service must be enforced, promoted, and respected.

Senator Akpabio’s leadership should not be undermined by unproven allegations. If found innocent, his office must be preserved in honor of the people who believe in him.

Let us be measured in our language, mature in our emotions, and committed to justice, not sensationalism.

We owe it to the women who come after us, the institutions we hope to strengthen, and the truth we all claim to defend. That is my stance on this issue.”