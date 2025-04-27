PPPs are critical to bridging Nigeria’s infrastructure gap — Grillo

By Tunde Oso

Mr Ayo Grillo is the Managing Director of PPC Limited. In this interview, Grillo shares his perspectives on driving development through strategic public-private partnerships in Nigeria. Excerpts:

Tell us a bit about yourself and your professional journey

I served as Executive Director for eight years before stepping into the role of Managing Director in 2022. My focus has always been to drive performance, innovation, and growth. At PPC, this has resulted in expanding our business operations and deepening our role in key sectors such as healthcare, ICT, power and building engineering services. I started my career in human resources before moving to accounting and finance and general management roles in the UK, with organizations like London East Connexions Partnership and Family Action. I then returned to Nigeria where I held senior leadership positions at Cadbury Nigeria PLC, Longman PLC, and PPC Ltd.



For those who may not be familiar, could you briefly describe PPC Limited’s areas of expertise and the sectors you serve?

PPC Limited (formerly Philips Projects Centre) is an indigenous engineering and infrastructure development company with over 30 years of experience in Nigeria. We provide integrated engineering solutions across key sectors of the economy, including telecommunications, healthcare, construction, and energy. What sets us apart is our ability to integrate systems and deliver solutions that are both sustainable and scalable.



What, in your view, defines a successful public-private partnership in the Nigerian context?

I believe a successful PPP in Nigeria aligns the objectives of both the public and private sectors, combining the government’s commitment to delivering excellent public service with the efficiency, innovation, and accountability of the private sector. A successful PPP requires a strong institutional framework, adequate and skilled staffing, and most importantly, a shared vision that guarantees impact. Long-term sustainability and measurable value to citizens are the ultimate benchmarks.



Why are PPPs particularly important for Nigeria’s infrastructure and service delivery needs today?

Nigeria faces a massive infrastructure deficit that cuts across power, healthcare, transportation, and education. Government alone cannot fill this gap, especially in a fiscally constrained environment. PPPs enable the mobilization of private capital and technical expertise to deliver public goods and services efficiently. They are essential not just for infrastructure development but for achieving inclusive growth and improving the quality of life of the populace.



What sectors do you believe stand to benefit the most from well-executed PPP arrangements in Nigeria?

PPPs can benefit various sectors, especially those focused on infrastructure development, based on my experience, healthcare, education, power, and transport. At PPC, we’ve seen firsthand how a PPP can revolutionize healthcare delivery. PPP also holds immense potential in the power and renewable energy sector.



Has PPC Limited been involved in any PPP initiatives? If so, can you share some examples and the impact they’ve had?

Yes, our most significant PPP is with the Lagos State Ministry of Health. We’ve helped to upgrade and manage its diagnostic centre in a tertiary institution by bringing in world-class equipment, systems, and operational standards. This project has not only improved service delivery, developed local capacity but also demonstrates the value of shared responsibility in public health. Our partnership with Lagos State is a model for how strategic collaboration can improve healthcare outcomes of the populace.



How do you ensure alignment between public sector goals and private sector efficiency in such collaborations?

It starts with clear communication and contractual clarity. From the outset, both parties must define and adhere to agreed-upon terms of engagement, timelines, and KPIs. At PPC, we take a very collaborative approach, working closely with our public sector partners to co-create solutions, monitor progress, and adapt where necessary. Alignment is sustained through transparency, shared values, and a mutual understanding of each partner’s contribution.



What role do you think PPPs can play in addressing infrastructure gaps, especially in healthcare, power, and education?

PPPs are critical to bridging Nigeria’s infrastructure gap, especially in healthcare, power, and education. They combine the government’s public mandate with private sector efficiency, innovation, and funding. In healthcare, for instance, PPC’s partnership with Lagos State has improved access to and the quality of service. In power, PPPs can support mobilizing resources and driving innovation. In education, PPPs can redefine learning, improve access, and the quality thereof. When well-structured, PPPs serve not just as funding tools but as powerful drivers of sustainable development.



How can PPPs stimulate job creation, innovation, and technology transfer in Nigeria?



When PPPs are done right, they create ecosystems, not just isolated projects. For example, in our healthcare PPPs, we have seen job creation in construction, facility management, equipment maintenance, and clinical services. The private sector brings innovation in technology, processes, and service delivery models that ripple across the economy, boosting capacity and employment.

How would you rate Nigeria’s current regulatory and policy environment for PPPs? What improvements would you suggest?

The regulatory environment has improved over the years with agencies like the ICRC and state-level PPP units. However, there’s still a need for a strong regulatory framework, enduring public sector commitment, and a favorable investment climate. These would go a long way in de-risking investments and encouraging more private sector participation



What role should government agencies play in de-risking PPP investments for private players?

The government should focus on the benefits arising from excellent service delivery and set up its governance role to secure such, additionally the government must create an enabling environment through guarantees, incentives, and regulatory clarity. Risk-sharing mechanisms are essential, especially in the early stages. Also, timely payments, data transparency, and effective contract enforcement builds investor confidence.



How do you see the future of PPPs evolving in Nigeria over the next 5–10 years?



I’m optimistic. As infrastructure needs grow and fiscal constraints persist, PPPs will become an even more strategic tool for the government to improve the quality of life of its citizens. We will likely see more sector-specific frameworks, innovative financing arrangements, and hopefully, more indigenous players taking the lead in driving these partnerships.



What message would you give to investors or international partners considering PPP ventures in Nigeria?



Nigeria presents a significant opportunity, but it requires patience, partnership, and a deep understanding of the local context. Find credible local partners, engage with the right agencies, and focus on long-term value creation rather than short-term gains. The returns, both financial and developmental, can be very rewarding.



What advice would you give to young professionals or entrepreneurs seeking to consider a PPP?



Build a strong foundation in project finance, policy, and stakeholder engagement. PPPs are multidisciplinary, so adaptability is key. Also, be purpose-driven; this is a space where you can contribute meaningfully to national development. And never underestimate the value of persistence and professionalism.



Lastly, what is PPC Limited’s long-term vision when it comes to driving developmentthrough partnerships?



Our vision is to be a catalyst for sustainable development in Nigeria, leveraging partnerships to deliver impactful solutions in healthcare and power. We believe that with the right alliances, we can help shape a future where essential public services are accessible, efficient, and built to last.