Policy gaps undermining sustainable development in Nigeria’s construction sector – Expert warns

A Nigerian-born UK-based construction cost expert, Odunayo Rofiyat Olaniyan, has raised concerns over policy gaps hindering sustainable development in Nigeria’s construction sector, warning that the continued neglect of life cycle cost analysis (LCCA) is leading to financial waste and environmental setbacks.

Olaniyan, a Quantity Surveyor with a UK engineering firm, emphasized the need to empower Quantity Surveyors (QS) to lead sustainable practices in the industry. She argued that incorporating life cycle cost management could drastically reduce waste, cost overruns, and improve long-term project sustainability.

Drawing insights from her recent academic publication and a field study of Quantity Surveying firms in Abuja, Olaniyan highlighted the vital role of QS professionals in managing costs from planning to demolition. She stressed that functions such as value engineering, risk management, and cost estimation are crucial to ensuring financially viable and environmentally responsible construction.

Despite the advantages, she observed that LCCA remains underutilized, with many Nigerian construction projects still prioritizing short-term capital costs over long-term operational efficiency. “We must start looking at buildings not just as one-time investments, but as long-term assets,” she told our correspondent.

Olaniyan identified weak policy enforcement, limited awareness, and lack of financial incentives as major challenges. She called for reforms that mandate the inclusion of LCCA in projects, along with targeted training for industry professionals.

“Professional training, policy backing, and stakeholder awareness are key. Sustainable construction is not a luxury, it’s an economic and environmental necessity.”

She urged policymakers to align Nigeria’s construction practices with global sustainable development goals by leveraging the technical expertise of local QS professionals.

According to her, Nigeria’s cities can be built smarter and more efficiently if these professionals are strategically engaged.

“Construction today is not just about erecting buildings. It’s about shaping economies, protecting resources, and building for the future, and Quantity Surveyors are at the heart of that vision.”