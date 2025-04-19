Photos: Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux exchange vows in white wedding 

By Precious Osadebe

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo, has tied the knot with Tanzanian music star, Juma Mkambala, popularly known as Juma Jux, in a lavish white wedding ceremony held on Saturday.

The outdoor event, which drew notable guests from the entertainment industry, featured emotional moments as captured in videos now trending on social media.

One clip shows the groom’s grand entrance, while another captures Priscilla being walked down the aisle by her father.

The highlight of the celebration was the couple’s exchange of vows, which was met with loud cheers and applause from attendees dressed in glamorous outfits.

This marks the second leg of their wedding festivities. In February, the couple held a traditional ceremony in Tanzania, honouring the groom’s cultural heritage.