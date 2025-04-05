Lagos vows justice over death of pregnant woman allegedly denied emergency care

Professor Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Health Commissioner.

Lagos State Government has pledged to hold all responsible parties accountable for the tragic death of Mrs. Folajimi, a pregnant woman who was reportedly denied emergency medical care by a private hospital in Lakowe, Ibeju-Lekki.

The woman was turned away after the hospital allegedly demanded a financial deposit before offering treatment. The denial of care was said to have led to the death of both Mrs. Folajimi and her unborn child—a situation the state government described as “tragic and shocking.”

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, announced on Saturday in Ikeja that an urgent investigation has been launched into the incident.

He said a panel has been set up by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the case. The probe will examine potential medical negligence, regulatory breaches and the overall conduct of those involved.

Initial findings, according to Abayomi, suggest that both a traditional birth attendant and a private hospital played roles in the incident. Interviews with involved parties are already underway.

The investigation will assess whether the healthcare providers were registered with HEFAMAA, complied with medical best practices, and followed proper emergency care protocols.

He emphasised the critical need for all healthcare facilities—public and private—to strictly comply with HEFAMAA regulations, which include registration, accreditation, and regular inspections.

“The government has urged the public to report any healthcare facility not properly registered or operating outside its capacity,” he added. “We are intensifying oversight to ensure healthcare establishments uphold the highest standards of care.”

Abayomi also called on community leaders, faith-based organisations and health professionals to work collectively to promote maternal and child health and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

“We are committed to seeking justice for Mrs. Folajimi and her family,” he said.