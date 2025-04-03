Lagos residents spend over N13trn monthly on electricity – Commissioner Ogunleye

L-R:Hon. Commissioner For Information and Strategy, Mr.Gbenga Omotoso; Hon. Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Biodun Ogunleye;Permanent Secretary Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources During The Media Briefing on Inaugural Lagos Energy.

…Govt to Light Highways with 22,000 Solar Streetlights

…Targets Over 500 Participants for Energy Summit

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos residents collectively spend over N13 trillion monthly on electricity consumption, according to the Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Biodun Ogunleye.

Speaking at a press conference in Alausa, Ikeja, on Thursday, Ogunleye also revealed that the state government plans to install 22,000 solar-powered streetlights across highways as part of its sustainable energy solutions.

The briefing was held ahead of the inaugural Lagos Energy Summit, themed “Journey to Energy for All,” scheduled for April 15-18, 2025, in Lagos.

Responding to questions about electricity consumption costs, the commissioner described the N13 trillion monthly expenditure by both the state government and residents as “a huge sum amid epileptic power supply.”

“You would agree with me that this is an enormous cost, and there is an urgent need for a more sustainable alternative,” Ogunleye said.

On the planned 22,000 solar streetlights, Ogunleye noted that using generators to power streetlights was no longer sustainable due to the rising cost of diesel. The government has therefore embarked on a more affordable and lasting energy solution.

“Despite the huge cost of powering the streetlights, the government is struggling to keep them functional. However, a permanent solution is already in sight. Implementation will commence soon, and in the first phase, we will install about 22,000 solar streetlights on major highways to ensure our streets and highways are never in darkness,” he assured.

The commissioner highlighted that the summit would focus on the Lagos State Electricity Law 2024, energy policies, and the role of the Lagos State Energy Regulatory Commission in achieving the state’s electricity generation and distribution goals.

The key objectives of the summit include: Creating a Community of Interest: Bringing together stakeholders committed to achieving energy access for all. Promoting Sustainable Energy Solutions: Encouraging the adoption of renewable energy for sustainable growth.

Fostering Innovation: Supporting the development of new energy technologies and solutions.

The four-day event is expected to attract over 5,000 participants, including 150 facilitators, speakers, and panelists.

Key attendees will include: Energy professionals, Government officials, Private sector investors, Academics and researchers, Environmentalists.

International organizations and NGOs working on energy-related projects

The keynote address will be delivered by Professor Barth Nnaji, a renowned energy expert and former Minister of Power.

Ogunleye emphasized that the summit is not just about discussions but action-oriented initiatives aimed at driving Lagos towards a sustainable energy future.