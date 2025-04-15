Killings: IGP visits Plateau, vows to bring perpetrators to justice

…Commiserates with Governor, People of State

…Reviews Security Strategies, Deploys Senior Officers

By Nwafor Sunday

Following a wave of deadly attacks in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State that claimed the lives of several residents, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has paid a condolence visit to the state, vowing to ensure that those responsible for the violence are brought to justice.

The IGP, who was accompanied by top-ranking police officers, including AIG Funsho Adegboye (in charge of the Police Mobile Force), AIG Zachariah Fera (Zone 4), and AIG Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka (Commandant, Police Staff College Jos), arrived in Plateau to assess the security situation and deliver a message of solidarity from the Nigeria Police Force.

During a visit to the Plateau State Government House in Jos, IGP Egbetokun met with Governor Caleb Mutfwang, where he expressed his deep condolences to the governor and the people of the state over the tragic loss of lives.

“The attacks are reprehensible and unacceptable,” the IGP stated. “We are here not only to mourn with you but to act decisively. The Nigeria Police Force will do everything within its power to track down the perpetrators and bring them to face the full weight of the law.”

In a move to bolster security and restore calm in the region, the IGP held a strategic meeting with key tactical commanders to review current operations and adjust deployment strategies. He also ordered the immediate oversight of operations by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, DIG Kwazhi Dali Yakubu, who is to coordinate security efforts across affected communities.

“The safety of Nigerians is our utmost priority,” Egbetokun emphasized. “We are intensifying intelligence gathering and operational deployment to prevent further occurrences and ensure lasting peace in Plateau.”

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Plateau State during this difficult period and reiterated its resolve to uphold peace and justice across the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement from Force Headquarters in Abuja, reassured Nigerians that the police remain resolute in restoring peace and security to the region.