Ilesa varsity student electrocuted while pressing phone

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A 100-level students of University of Ilesa, Gbolahan Ojo, was reportedly killed after he was electrocuted while pressing a phone plugged into electric circuit.

It was gathered that the deceased was playing game on the phone which he plugged to electric circuit in his hostel when thunderstorm struck which resulted to him being electrocuted and later was declared dead in hospital.

According to a student who identified himself as Olawale, the incident occurred on Friday evening at the deceased’s hostel located near the Prototype Engineering Development Institute (PEDI) junction in Ilesa during a downpour accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms. Confirming the incident, the management of the University described the incident as unfortunate and tragic, saying the electrocution was reportedly triggered by the lightning and thunderstorms that accompanied the evening rain.