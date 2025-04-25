Human trafficking: 231 Nigerians to arrive Lagos Friday after rescue in Ghana

…Victims Forced into Cybercrime, Minister Warns Youth Against Fraudulent Job Offers

By Favour Ulebor

No fewer than 231 Nigerians are expected to arrive in Lagos on Friday following the rescue of 219 young nationals trafficked to Ghana and coerced into cybercrime activities.

In a statement released Thursday by the Special Assistant on Communication and New Media to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Magnus Eze, Minister Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu expressed deep gratitude to Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) for its professionalism and humane treatment of the victims.

She praised Ghanaian authorities for the successful operation, describing it as a shining example of international cooperation in tackling organized crime.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu urged Nigerian youth to be wary of suspicious job offers abroad, warning that many are traps set by human traffickers.

“Prior to their rescue, these boys were confined in about 25 rooms within an estate, where they were forced to engage in cybercrimes. Many of them, having spent weeks locked indoors with computers, couldn’t even adjust their eyes to sunlight when led outside,” she said.

“Some were visibly abused, bearing lacerations inflicted by their captors. One had his legs broken for not surrendering all his cybercrime earnings. Trafficking is modern-day slavery—inhumane and barbaric.”

Addressing the rescued individuals, the Minister said, “Count yourselves fortunate. Next time, it may not be a benevolent country like Ghana, nor a situation where Nigeria has strong bilateral relations.”

She lauded EOCO’s collaboration with Nigeria’s National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), saying, “I was humbled when EOCO’s Executive Director said their priority was not to send these young men back into Nigeria’s prison system.”

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also encouraged the returnees to take advantage of government intervention programs aimed at rehabilitation and skill acquisition.

“East or West, home is best. Give your government a chance to equip you with valuable skills when you return,” she advised.

EOCO Executive Director, Mr. Bashiru Dapilah, said the operation was based on intelligence and commended law-abiding Nigerians in Ghana for their role in combating the crime.

“This is not just a Nigerian crime—Ghanaians were complicit too. We arrested the owner of the estate where the victims were held, and he will be prosecuted,” Dapilah stated.

He stressed the need for stronger collaboration between Ghana and Nigeria to combat transnational crimes.

“We have a large Nigerian population here, many of whom are contributing positively—running spare parts businesses and restaurants. It’s important not to stereotype.”

Chargé d’Affaires at the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana, Ambassador Dayo Adeoye, noted that over three million Nigerians reside in Ghana. He emphasized the need for increased awareness campaigns to prevent human trafficking.