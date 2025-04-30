How Yivera is amplifying African voices, rewriting the rules of music

By Chioma Okoye

As the infectious rhythms of Afrobeats continue their global conquest, a new force has emerged from within the African continent to ensure local creatives are not left behind.

YIVERA, a dynamic music distribution, licensing, and publishing platform homegrown in Nigeria, is spearheading a movement to develop and control the digital infrastructure that powers the worldwide consumption of African music, all while ensuring fair compensation for its creators.

Led by the visionary Martins Okonkwo, YIVERA is more than just another distribution service. It’s a pioneering initiative dismantling traditional barriers faced by independent African artists.

For too long, these artists have grappled with limited access to effective distribution channels, opaque royalty systems, unfavorable global payment structures, funding challenges, and the struggle to maintain ownership of their artistic output.

YIVERA recognized this imbalance and conceived a platform designed to level the playing field. Their core belief is that Africa’s rich creative output deserves global recognition and, crucially, fair financial reward.

“We want Africa to own the digital infrastructure used to power the global distribution of her music,” states CEO Martins Okonkwo. This ambition is the driving force behind YIVERA and its parent company, Gotright Innovation. Instead of opting for readily available “white label” platforms, the company has invested significantly in developing its digital supply chain system from the ground up. This strategic decision allows YIVERA to seamlessly integrate with any global platform, ensuring African music reaches every corner of the world on its own terms.

Okonkwo highlights a critical point: “Afrobeats is popular, but the technology powering the distribution is not localized. It’s from foreign companies, and so are all the attendant utilities that power it.”

The platform aims to change this narrative by fostering a more equitable and sustainable ecosystem where African artistic talent is nurtured, valued, and properly compensated. By providing a robust platform for distribution, publishing, and education, YIVERA is ensuring that the diverse sounds of Africa enrich the global musical landscape while empowering artists with the returns they rightfully deserve.

It is making this vision a reality by offering a comprehensive suite of services tailored to empower artists at every stage of their careers.

By choosing YIVERA, African creatives gain access to significant advantages, including: Global Reach; by seamlessly delivering music to a vast network of digital service providers worldwide, breaking down geographical barriers and connecting artists with new fans and markets across continents.

Also transparent Royalty Collection. The platform prioritizes transparency in its royalty system, providing artists with clear insights into their earnings and fostering trust through accountable compensation for streams and downloads.

The future of African music is vibrant, and with platforms like YIVERA leading the charge, the continent’s artists are finally gaining the tools and infrastructure they need to thrive on the global stage, ensuring their voices are heard and their contributions are fairly rewarded.