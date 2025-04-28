FIFA-licensed agent Drew Uyi appointed Unity Cup 2025 brand ambassador

United Kingdom-born FIFA-licensed agent, Dr Drew Uyi, has been named as the Brand Ambassador and a member of the Board Marketing Committee for Unity Cup 2025.

The appointment once again attests to Drew Uyi’s global influence in the game and also as an expert in brand strategy. The Unity Cup 2025, billed for the Gtech Community Stadium in London, on May 27th, 28th, and 31st, is not just a tournament, but a celebration of shared history, culture and spirit.

The Unity Cup 2025, a four-nation tournament involving Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, will attract 52,000 fans over three days and reach an audience of more than 30 million people world wide, who will be treated to a thrilling display of football excellence.

Beyond the game, the competition honours the deep-rooted bonds between African and Caribbean nations, a connection built through history, resilience, and a shared vision for the future. It stands as a global stage to unite and foster diversity among Afro-Caribbean and African communities across London, Europe and the world.

Drew Uyi’s global image in the game has been greatly influenced by his undeniable passion to immensely contribute to the growth of the sport in Africa, particularly football, by representing iconic African athletes and bringing them to self-awareness as sellable brands, rather than just as athletes.

As an eminent African personality, with Nigerian heritage, Drew Uyi is reputed as one of the continent’s most influential agents licensed by FIFA Undoubtedly, his leadership has elevated African talents onto the world stage, helping athletes of African origin, not only to succeed, but become cultural icons, strengthening global pride in African excellence.

Reacting to his new accomplishment, Drew Uyi expressed longstanding admiration for what the Unity Cup represents.

“I am truly honoured to be appointed as an Ambassador for Unity Cup 2025,” he said.

“I have long admired the tournament’s vision and its commitment to enriching young lives through sport, education, community development, and empowerment. It is a privilege to align with such a powerful cause that speaks to my passion for legacy-building and social impact.”

Beyond the pitch, Uyi’s commitment to grassroots development, youth empowerment, and philanthropic outreach reflects a rare dedication to legacy and social responsibility. The brand specialist’s educational efforts, charitable projects, and advocacy for young professionals continue to transform lives across Africa and beyond.

The Unity Cup 2025 is guaranteed to be the best its recent memory, considering the deliberate effort to improve the worldwide appeal and the true essence of the competition, by bringing in Dr Uyi, whose invaluable experience will weigh in deeply on the tournament.