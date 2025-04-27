Djebah welcomes Oborevwori into APC family

A notable leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State and Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Thailand, Ambassador Oma Djebah, has applauded and welcomed the historic decision of Delta State governor, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the entire Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) political structure in the State along with his Commissioners and EXCO members, to formally join the APC family.

In a press statement released today, Ambassador Djebah, a two-time Delta State Honourable Commissioner for Information, enthusiastically welcomed the governor of Delta State, H.E. Sheriff Obrevwori into the APC family, highlighting the point that this momentous political development does not only confirms that Delta State is now fully in alignment with the bold, courageous and impactful progressive policies and programmes of the APC but also marks a new dawn rooted in the commitment to provide greater democratic benefits to the state, and our people anchored on the Renewed Hope Agenda and very courageous/purposeful leadership Mr President, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,, GCFR.

The former two-time Delta State Honourable Commissioner for Information and a visible APC chieftain who expressed delight at Governor Oborevwori’s decision to join hands with progressives in the APC family in Delta State, maintained that the governor’s bold and courageous decision is a testament to his commitment to progressive politics, premised on the accelerated development of our dear State and the improvement of the welfare and living conditions of our people.

Djebah, an international journalist-diplomat, who served as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary with concurrent accreditation to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) in Bangkok, accordingly reinforced the earlier position of leaders, stakeholders and members of the APC family in Delta State, to the effect that “we all welcome our State governor , H.E. Sheriff Oborevwori to the APC family in Delta State.’’ He stressed that with the governor’s joining the APC family , the move will help amplify and enhance a greater Delta state that everyone will be proud of.

He said: “ I believe that the future beckons with successes and accomplishments as the APC family grows from strength to strength in Delta State. I join esteemed leaders, stakeholders and teeming members of our great party in welcoming Governor Oborevwori to the APC family in Delta State. Congratulations, Your Excellency. More inclusiveness premised on peace, unity, strength and progressive ideals of the APC and its leadership are natural elixir for societal growth and development. Governor Oborevwori’s entry into the APC family will help enhance the fortunes of the APC in Delta State and contribute to the natural development of Delta State in all its ramifications. I salute his courage.”

Djebah who applauded “the visionary and successful resolve of leaders, stakeholders and members of the APC in Delta state in according Governor Oborevwori a warm and cordial welcome to a great political family,” added that as someone who has known the governor when he served as Hopnourable Commissioner for Information, he is confident that his entry into the APC will make the family merrier and more accommodating and thus helping in the delivery of the dividends of democracy.

He said: “I commend the governor’s bold foresight in joining the APC. This move will not only endear him to the family of progressives but also opens up Delta State to a flurry of opportunities that a productive alignment which the centre confers for the overall development of our State and the improvement of the living conditions of our people.”