Bank staff stabbed to death in his residence in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Staff of a new generation bank (name withheld) was, yesterday, stabbed to death in his residence, Fadikpe area in Minna, the state capital.

The deceased, identified as Muhammad Abi’Ore, a driver with the bank, was killed by thugs in Minna while he was heading home in the Fadikpe area of Chanchaga Local Government Area of the state.

Vanguard gathered that the incident happened about 10 p.m., while he was on his way back home on Easter Sunday.

An eyewitness in the area said the deceased was ambushed by his assailants and secretly followed him to his residence, where he was attacked.

“Muhammad was an easy-going man in the community, especially for his zero tolerance for Thuggery.

“He was noted for his efforts to promote peace, especially during the community’s struggles with gang violence.

“The incident occurred about 10 p.m., on Sunday as he was returning back home and reports showed that the gang followed him to his house, descended on him and while struggling with them, one of the thugs stabbed him severally with a knife, left him in the pool of his blood and the attackers fled the scene,” an eye witness narrated.

The traditional community leader (Mai Angwa) confirmed the incident, adding that one person has been arrested in connection with the attack.

The Public Relations Officer, Niger Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun also confirmed the incident.

“On Sunday, information was received from a vigilante leader in Fadikpe area of Minna that some miscreants were sighted around Rafi area of Fadikpe smoking cannabis.

“As a result of this, the vigilante members mobilised to the area to effect arrest pending the arrival of the Police, while one Mohammed Abo’ore, a community member volunteered to assist the vigilante men in the arrest.

“Unfortunately, in the process of getting one of the miscreants arrested, Abo’ore was stabbed with scissors by one Nura Buhari and escaped. The victim was rushed to General Hospital, Minna, where he gave up the ghost.

“However, one of the miscreants Abdullahi Rabiu was arrested and he is under investigation, assisting the police with further information and efforts are ongoing to arrest others,”the police said.