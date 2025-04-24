Anambra residents demand improved security for productive farming year

Some residents of Anambra have called on Gov. Chukwuma Soludo and security agencies to intensify their fight against insecurity to create a more secure environment to enable them to return to farming this season.

The people made the call at a town hall meeting on security in the state, organised by CLEEN Foundation, in collaboration with News Central TV on Thursday in Awka.

The Coordinator, Small Farmers Association in Anambra, Mrs Georgina Akunyiba, said that insecurity was a threat to food productivity because farmers could no longer go to their farms freely.

Akunyiba said that farming activities had been restricted to around the homes, warning that homestead farming could not guarantee food security.

“We call on the governor to do more and ensure the safety of farmers because our members cannot go to Ihiala and parts of Awka North because of hoodlums, who rape and kill farmers,” he said.

Also, a lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka, Prof. Dennis Aribodo, said he could not go to his hometown, Azia, in Ihiala LGA due to insecurity.

Aribodo regretted that the plight of the people of South-East was made worse by some unscrupulous security personnel, whom he accused of dehumanising those they were supposed to protect.

“NAU College of Agriculture a large farmland in Ayamelum area but we can’t use it and our students cannot stay there due to insecurity,” he said.

The Coordinator, Small-scale Farmers in Awka North, Favour Obioha, called on the governor and security agencies to beef up security in the state to enable them to go to their farm.

A media practitioner, Mrs Nneka Chimezie, said the tension in the South-East would not have escalated, if the military concentrated their focus on the non-state agents only.

Chimezie, who commended Soludo for his security initiatives, said it was worrisome that there were still no-go areas in the state and parts of the South-East geneally, in spite of the large number of security formations in the region.

A representative of Persons with Disability (PWDs), Ugochukwu Okeke, said insecurity was affecting their safety and freedom to existence as a result of their physical condition.

Okeke alleged that PWDs were not getting fair treatment from security agencies over their cases, likely because they lacked the finance to pay their way through.

The Traditional Ruler of Umueri Town, Igwe Ben Chukwuemeka, said that community leaders were not consulted by herders before going into their farmlands to grace.

Chukwuemeka said that police should enforce state law on open grazing by prosecuting suspected offenders dispassionately.

Also, the Traditional Ruler of Nawfia, Igwe Ohochukwu Daniel, said that security was a shared responsibility even though the constitution said it was the primary responsibility of the government.

Daniel said it had become necessary to review the budget and recruitment system of the Police Force, pointing out that lapses in the conventional system was responsible for the creation of vigilance groups.

He commended Soludo for his initiatives but pointed out that there was need for proper training for operatives.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ikioye Orutugu, said it was time to commence peace and healing by communicating with each other constructively.

Orutugu called on the people to support the police and not cast aspersions on the organisation in order get better service delivery.

“Gov. Soludo is doing well with support for police, but there is so much arms in the hands of those not properly trained on weapon handling and protecting citizens.

“Parents should train their children well and send their best and not bad ones into the police for a better society,” he said.

In a remark, the Managing Director and Editor in Chief of News Central TV, Mr Kayode Akintemi, urged the Nigerian media not to shy away from speaking up about their challenges.

Akintemi, who pledged that his organisation was willing to give the masses a voice, said insecurity in Nigeria was real but the people could overcome it without violence by talking and speaking about it.

Participants at the meeting recommended drug reduction and control, regulation of grazing activities, mitigation of farmer-herder clashes and proper training of vigilance operatives as some of the solutions to insecurity.