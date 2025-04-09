Adeogun Temitope seeks N47m for kidney transplant

By Sola Ogundipe

Since he was diagnosed with End Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD), Adeogun Temitope Wasiu, 38, has been running from pillar to post to urgently raise about N47,000, 000 for a life-saving kidney transplant.

A medical report obtained by Good Health Weekly, highlights the urgent need for financial support to enable Adeogun to undergo a life-saving kidney transplant.

The report, signed by Dr. Y.R. Raji, a Consultant Nephrologist at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, stated that Adeogun, a 38-year-old male (Hospital No. 1487583), was initially seen at the Nephrology Clinic of the UCH Consultant Outpatient Department on September 19, 2024.

According to the report, the patient had swelling in both legs, reported bloody stool and high blood pressure and tests showed he had End Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) caused by hypertension.

It stated, “At that time, he presented with bilateral leg swelling, passage of bloody stool, and poorly controlled hypertension. Clinical and laboratory evaluations led to a diagnosis of End Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) secondary to hypertension.

“Since his diagnosis, Adeogun has been receiving twice-weekly maintenance haemodialysis and kidney disease-modifying medications.”

Raji said that the patient’s current medication regimen includes a range of drugs to manage his condition. The medical report emphasized that kidney transplantation is recommended as the preferred treatment option.

Raji who appealed for support for Adeogun, stated: “He now gets haemodialysis twice a week. He also takes medicine to help his kidneys. We told him a kidney transplant is best. He needs this report to raise money to support his fundraising efforts to cover the costs associated with his care at the UCH.”

In a chat, Adeogun’s cousin, Fatimo Akanni,described his condition as critical. Fatimo who has initiated a fund raising effort on his behalf put together a GoFundme on behalf of the ailing Adeogun, remarked:

“This fundraising is for my cousin, Temitope Adeogun who needs a kidney transplant. The doctors said a kidney transplant is his only hope for survival. He has been on medications and dialysis twice a week since last year September but his health is deteriorating day by day.

“Help save Temitope. Your generosity is our help. Every donation, no matter how small, brings Temitope closer to recovery. If you can’t donate, please share this with your friends and family.

Your love, prayers, and practical support mean the world to us, and we cannot thank you enough for standing with us during this time.”

If you are moved to assist kindly send your donations to Name: Adeogun Ibrahim. Account No: 2264879116 Bank: UBA. For further details, contact 09161404845 or 08033962503.