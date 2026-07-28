Family seeks N35m to save man battling end-stage kidney disease

By Chioma Obinna

Family, friends and well-wishers have appealed to Nigerians for financial support to enable Mr Bobby Dennar undergo an urgent kidney transplant after he was diagnosed with End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD).



Dennar, who has been battling Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) since January 2025, is currently dependent on dialysis twice weekly to stay alive as his condition continues to deteriorate.



Narrating his ordeal, he said medical specialists have advised that an urgent kidney transplant remains his best chance of survival and recovery.



The family said the cost of the transplant, post-operative care and other associated medical expenses is estimated at over N35 million, an amount they described as far beyond their financial capacity.



“Doctors have recommended an urgent kidney transplant, which offers him the best chance at recovery and a return to normal life,” he said.



He called on kind-hearted Nigerians, friends, corporate organisations, faith-based groups and philanthropists to support the fundraising effort.



He expressed optimism that with public support, he would be given a second chance at life.

If you are touched by his plight, please send your donations to:



Account Name: Mr Bobby and Mrs Adaora Dennar

Bank: Stanbic IBTC Bank

Account Number: 0049716888 or call 09048156515 or 08108354043.