27-yr-old Nigerian shortlisted for Forbes 30 Under 30 in Science and Healthcare

Adewunmi Akingbola

Adewunmi Akingbola, a 27-year-old infectious disease expert from Nigeria, has been recognized for his significant contributions to public health research.

Akingbola is developing a public health playbook aimed at enhancing the reliability of real-world data and addressing biases in health studies.

Akingbola has gained notable recognition for his research on Hepatitis C, a critical health concern in Nigeria. Currently based in the United Kingdom, Akingbola has been shortlisted for the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe 2025 list in the Science and Healthcare category.

This opportunity highlights his impactful work through HealthDrive Nigeria and his ongoing research in infectious diseases at the University of Cambridge.

Akingbola’s academic background includes studying Medicine and Surgery at Lagos State University in Nigeria, followed by a master’s research project in public health at the University of Cambridge.

His recognition by Forbes reflects his commitment to advancing health outcomes in his home country and beyond. The awards ceremony will take place in Paris, France, on May 14, 2025, and in Ohio, United States, from September 28 to October 1, 2025.

Akingbola expressed his gratitude for the recognition and emphasized the importance of his research in tackling infectious diseases.

Vanguard News