US commends Nigerian Air Force for counter-terrorism efforts

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been commended for its relentless commitment and significant contributions to the fight against terrorism and counterinsurgency operations.

This recognition came during a high-level meeting at NAF Headquarters, Abuja, on 4 March 2025, where a United States delegation, led by the Acting Principal Deputy Coordinator for Counterterrorism at the Bureau of Counterterrorism, U.S. Department of State, Jessica Long, engaged with senior NAF officials.

The delegation, which was received by the Chief of Civil-Military Relations, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, discussed strategies to strengthen security cooperation, enhance intelligence sharing, and bolster counter-terrorism efforts between both nations.

During the meeting, Mrs. Long commended the Nigerian government and its armed forces for their steadfast commitment to combating terrorism.

She acknowledged the recent successes of the Nigerian military in disrupting terrorist networks and praised their adoption of innovative, intelligence-driven tactics that have proven effective in neutralising insurgent threats.

She noted that these efforts have not only helped secure strategic regions within Nigeria but have also contributed to the overall stability of the area.

She reiterated the United States’ continued support for the NAF’s counter-terrorism initiatives and emphasised the critical role of international collaboration in addressing evolving security threats.

She highlighted the importance of advancing purposeful lethality through precision-driven operations, ensuring that NAF’s efforts remain both effective and strategically impactful.

The discussions also explored avenues for intelligence sharing, capacity building, and operational support to enhance NAF’s effectiveness in combating insurgency and terrorism.

In his remarks, AVM Daramola expressed appreciation for the U.S. delegation’s visit and reaffirmed the NAF’s unwavering resolve to ensure national security and protect civilians during military operations.

He highlighted the advancements made within the NAF Civil-Military Relations Branch, particularly in fostering community trust and minimising collateral damage.

Additionally, he called for increased cooperation in areas such as specialised training and technology transfer to further strengthen Nigeria’s counter-terrorism capabilities.

The meeting was attended by senior NAF officers, including AVM AY Abdullahi, Director of Operations, and AVM Edward Gabkwet, Director of Coordination and Cooperation, as well as other high-ranking officials.