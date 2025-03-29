Tribute to my President at 73

By Festus Keyamo, SAN, CON, FCIArb (UK)

I have decided to do something a bit unusual in wishing ‘happy birthday’ to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as he clocks 73 this Saturday, March 29, 2025.

For the incurable cynics and sceptics who are likely to be dismissive, it bears restating ab initio that this short tribute is not written only for consumption today, but also serves as a testament for generations unborn, especially after the mob mentality that some display today would have given way to some sober reflection.

From an insider perspective, I dare say it will take decades before Nigerians truly and fully understand and appreciate the value President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has brought into our democratic space in all ramifications and the audacity with which he has taken on some of our key systemic challenges as a nation, root and branch.

Doubtless, in post-colonial Nigeria, he has been a master at fostering progressive coalitions for the ultimate advancement of democracy. Firstly, he played a very pivotal role in the formation and sustenance of NADECO to oust the Military and restore democratic governance in Nigeria.

Little wonder that when democracy returned in 1999, there was a broad consensus in the progressive family in Lagos that he was the fit and proper person to be Governor of Lagos State.

As Lagos Governor, he easily became the rallying point for the pursuit and defence of the common purpose against the imperial excesses of the then ruling party. He initiated and spearheaded many legal and political battles against the then Federal Government in a bid to promote democratic ideals.

Secondly, he was at it again in 2015 when he inspired and rallied the biggest coalition of political parties in history to form the APC and oust the overly dominant PDP from power, thus re-balancing our democratic system.

Despite that, he still had to struggle hard to win the Presidential ticket of the same APC in 2022 and battled even harder to win the presidential polls in 2023 before becoming the President of this great country.

In all of these, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has laid a marker for us now and generations to come: do not be a passive participant in a struggle; do not be content with merely helping to remove a prevailing order without a strong commitment to be personally involved in ushering in real change. Otherwise, your struggle would be in vain, lost to the foibles of some charlatans in power.

It can now be seen that he has been motivated over the years by one clear vision: a Nigeria on a genuinely sustainable path of economic growth and development. From the courageous removal of petrol subsidies and the floating of the Naira to other bold reforms the government has embarked upon in different sectors, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has surely taken the bull by the horn. What previous governments shied away from for political expediency has become the defining characteristics of his government.

Now, we are clearly headed in the right direction as a country as developments in different sectors will be rapid in the few years to come because of the rise in our liquidity. Our macro-economic indicators are looking up, and these will eventually impact positively on jobs and ultimately ensure the revival and stability of the middle class.

Lest I get carried away, this is just a birthday tribute. There will be another day or the campaign season for us to answer the hard questions.

But for now, let us pay tribute to this enigmatic and bold reformer as he turns 73; this quintessential democrat; this master of political consensus; this consummate politician; this exemplary President, and this ‘Aare Ona Kankafo’ of all political and democratic struggles.

Happy Birthday, Mr. President.