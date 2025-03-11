Tinubu seeks senate confirmation for CBN board member, Correctional Service Chief, INEC commissioners

President Bola Tinubu

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate requesting the screening and confirmation of several key appointments, including Professor Melvin D. Ayogu as a member of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nwakuche Sylvester Ndidi as Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCOS), and four nominees as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The President’s letter, dated February 24, 2025, was read on the Senate floor by Senate President Godswill Akpabio. Tinubu stated that Ayogu’s nomination would ensure the full composition of the CBN Board as required by Section 6 of the CBN Act, 2007.

“In compliance with the provisions of Section 10(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (Establishment) Act, 2007, I am pleased to present, for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Prof. Melvin D. Ayogu as a member of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria,” the letter read.

Tinubu expressed hope that the Senate would confirm the appointment swiftly.

Appointment of Correctional Service Chief

The President also forwarded the name of Nwakuche Sylvester Ndidi for Senate confirmation as Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCOS) in line with Section 3(1)(b) of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019.

“While it is my hope that the Senate will consider this request in the usual expeditious manner, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the letter stated.

Nomination of Four INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners

Additionally, Tinubu requested the Senate to confirm Umar Yusuf Garba (Kano), Saad Umar (Bauchi), Chukwuemeka C. Ibeziako (Anambra), and Mohammed I. Ngoshe (Borno) as State Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for INEC.

Citing Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President urged the Senate to act promptly on the nominations.

He also clarified that this letter supersedes a previous correspondence on the subject dated March 5, 2025.

“While hoping that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominees in the usual expeditious manner, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the letter concluded.

The Senate is expected to begin the screening process in the coming days.