State of Emergency: Another explosion rocks gas facility in Rivers as militants reconvene

Barely a week after a major explosion occurred on the Trans-Niger pipeline in Bodo, Gokana local government area of Rivers State, another explosion has reportedly occurred at the Soku oil facility in Akuku Toru LGA of the state.

Raising the alarm on the latest development, the Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria), a grassroots non-government organization with a strong presence in communities across the Niger Delta, confirmed that it received information in the early hours of yesterday of an alleged explosion at Soku oil facility in Akuku Toru Local Government Area, operated by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG Limited.

In a statement in Port Harcourt signed by the Executive Director, Dr Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, the group said it confirmed the explosion through its youth volunteers network in the area.

According to the report, “an explosion accompanied by fireballs was heard and seen in the sky from the facility area which is hard-to-reach and the fire is still ongoing at the time of this report.”

It is not immediately known if the explosion was caused by equipment failure, sabotage or an attack on the facility.

Recall that this is the third incident on oil facilities in Rivers State in less than a week, with the first occurring in Ogoni area and the second at the Oga/Egbama/Ndoni local government area, cited also by President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast on March 18, while declaring six months state of emergency on Rivers State.

The advocacy center has, however, called for investigation into the latest incident in Soku and asked the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA, to carry out a joint investigation visit to the area, with a view to determining the cause of the explosion.

“Perpetrators of this crime must be held to account, in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, 2021,’’ it stated.

Emergency rule: Fresh tension as N’Delta militants reconvene, plan attack

A secret report that militant leaders have regrouped at an undisclosed creek community to plan and coordinate collective attacks on oil facilities triggered fresh tension in the Niger Delta at the weekend.

The gathering came a few days after President Bola Tinubu suspended the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, by declaring of a state of emergency last Tuesday.

The details were not apparent yesterday, but a dependable source said the militant leaders wanted to ensure full participation of the various militant groups in the Niger Delta and were holding wide consultations with leaders.

Commander Bibi Oduku, the commandant general of the Riverine Security (Coast-Guard of the Federation), who confirmed the “high threats in the Niger Delta and probable impact on Nigeria’s economy,” admonished President Tinubu to reconsider the suspension of Fubara.

His words: “I urge President Bola Tinubu to carefully consider the suspension of the Rivers State governor because of the heightened tensions and threats in the Niger Delta. These threats pose a significant risk to the nation’s economy.

“Militant groups are planning to attack federal government properties across Niger Delta states while miscreants may exploit the situation to engage in criminal activities.

“This could lead to loss of life among innocent citizens and military personnel deployed for peacekeeping.”

Commander Oduku, however, assured that “Riverine security officers are vigilant and ready to prevent unauthorized groups from engaging in illegal activities and will work closely with the Nigerian military and other security agencies to apprehend those involved in attacks on federal government properties.”

Also, Captains Eric Foutoru and ThankGod Oprom, in charge of the Rivers and Delta States’ waterways, respectively, pledged their support to the military in calming the security situation in the states and the Niger Delta in general.

Oduku recalled the statement of a former presidential amnesty boss, Brigadier General Paul T. Boroh, retd., who cautioned youths in the Niger Delta against allowing anger to dictate their actions.

“President Tinubu is not a proponent of violence, so youths should refrain from unlawful acts that could harm lives and properties,’’ he said.

He condemned the destruction of oil pipelines in Rivers and Akwa Ibom states, promising that the riverine security officers would bring perpetrators to justice.

The commandant-general advised citizens of Rivers State and the Niger Delta to embrace peace and allow the law to take its course.

5 days after suspension, Fubara appears in Port-Harcourt

THE suspended governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, showed up publicly yesterday at a special prayer, worship and thanksgiving service at the Salvation Ministries Headquarters, Government Reservation Area, GRA, Port Harcourt, five days after a state of emergency was declared on the state by President Bola Tinubu.

The governor, speculated to have relocated to another southern state after the declaration of the state of emergency, expressed gratitude to God for His love, mercy and unwavering support amid festering political challenges.

Top politicians, major stakeholders, elders and leaders of the state, and associates accompanied him.

His press secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, in a statement, said: “Among those who accompanied the governor are Chief of Staff, Dr Edison Ehie; former Senate President Pro-Tempore and President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azuta Mbata; former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Dr Sam Sam Jaja; Chief Orits Onyiri; Chief Mike Elechi; and Chief David Briggs.

“Others include Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja; Amaopusenibo Fubara Hart; Chief Theodore Georgewill; Hon Kingston Sylvanus; former Mayor of Port Harcourt City, Hon Ezebunwo Ichemati; former Ikwerre Local Government Council Chairman, Hon Israel Abosi; former Emohua Local Government Council Chairman, Chief David Omereji; among others.

“The church service, a testament to his deep faith and belief in God as the ultimate dispenser of justice, was an extraordinary session of worship, prayers, and thanksgiving to appreciate the Lord and acknowledge His never-failing gifts to humanity.

“The service, led by the presiding pastor of the church, David Ibiyeomie, who took his sermon on: “Living A Blessed Life” from Genesis 1:28, featured soul-lifting songs, scriptural exhortations, and prayers for continued peace, progress, and prosperity in Rivers State.

“A special prayer session was also held for the suspended governor shortly after the service.”

Fubara Support Group blames Tinubu’s decision on misinformation

•Refutes AGF’s allegation of killings in Rivers

The support group of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, simply known as Simplified Movement worldwide, SMW, has refuted the statement accredited to the Attorney General of the federation and Minister of justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, that it was killing that occasioned the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state.

Director General of the group, Evans Bipi, said President Bola Tinubu might have been misinformed of the true situation in the state which led to the proclamation of a state of emergency and eventual suspension of Governor Fubara, his deputy and the House of Assembly last Tuesday.

Bipi in a statement in Port Harcourt yesterday, welcomed the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, retd, as he assumed office under the emergency rule.

“We are confident that as a former naval chief and the immediate past Nigerian Ambassador to Ghana, the sole administrator will leverage on his wealth of experience to steer the affairs of the state within the period of his stay in office,’’ Bipi said.

He, however, refuted comment credited to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, alleging that killings occasioned by heightened insecurity in Rivers State prompted the President to declare the state of emergency.

He said: “We consider the Attorney General’s claim as baseless, fallacious, and an ill-fated attempt to justify the declaration of the state of emergency.

“Rivers State has been largely peaceful, with improved security under the pragmatic leadership of our peace-loving governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, despite the political impasse in the state.

“We believe the President may have been wrongly advised by the Attorney General and his associates to declare the emergency rule in the state.”

Bipi noted that to demonstrate his maturity, respect for the rule of law and his philosophy that no sacrifice was too much to pay for peace, Governor Fubara heeded the advice of the President that he should ‘stoop to conquer’ by complying fully with the Supreme Court judgment.

He recalled that the governor made several unsuccessful attempts to present the 2025 budget before Rivers State House of Assembly, including officially inviting them to a meeting to outline modalities of implementation of the Supreme Court judgment, which they rebuffed.

“He was denied access to the Assembly Quarters for the budget presentation, despite notifying the Assembly of his planned visit, which they claimed not to have received.

“The governor had planned to return to the Assembly Quarters on Wednesday, March 19, for a third attempt, after notifying them, which they also denied, to present the budget before the President declared the state of emergency on Tuesday night, March 18.

“Despite disagreeing with the Supreme Court judgment, Governor Fubara had demonstrated enough willingness and sincerity to implement the judgment..

‘’The governor’s efforts were deliberately frustrated by Rivers State House of Assembly, whose ultimate goal was to impeach him, and not to receive the budget, under the guise of gross misconduct, including non-presentation of an appropriation bill which they intentionally failed to receive”.

The former lawmaker described the suspended governor as an epitome of Nigeria’s democracy and assured that the Simplified Movement Worldwide, which is arguably “the most formidable and indomitable socio-political movement in Rivers State and beyond, stands solidly behind you, through thick and thin.”

SERAP sues Tinubu over suspension of Fubara, lawmakers

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has sued President Bola Tinubu over the “unlawful “ suspension of democratically elected governor, deputy governor and members of the state House of Assembly while proclaiming a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The suit was brought by Yirabari Israel Nulog; Nengim Ikpoemugh Royal; and Gracious Eyoh–Sifumbukho, who are members of SERAP Volunteers’ Lawyers Network, SVLN, in Rivers State, and are also voters in the state.

Joined in the suit as Defendants are the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, and Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, retd, the sole administrator appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

In the suit filed last Friday at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on behalf of the plaintiffs by their lawyer Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, the plaintiffs are seeking, among others “an order setting aside the suspension of the democratically elected officials in Rivers State by President Tinubu while proclaiming a state of emergency in the state.

“An order setting aside the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, retd, as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State.

“A declaration that by virtue of section 1(2) of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended), Nigeria shall not be governed, nor shall any person or group of persons take control of the Government of Nigeria or any part thereof, except in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.”

In the suit, the plaintiffs maintained “the rule of law would be a mere figure of speech if the people’s right to participation can be arbitrarily suspended or violated.”

The suit read in part: “Democracy is an inherent element of the rule of law. Nigeria’s democracy ought to have as its foundation respect for human rights and the rule of law.

“The suspension is entirely inconsistent and incompatible with the letter and spirit of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended] and the country’s obligations under article 13 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and articles 2, 3 and 4 of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance.

“The combined provisions of sections 1(2), 14(1)(c), 176(1) (2) and 305(1) of the Nigerian 1999 Constitution create a delicate balance of rights and responsibilities, balancing the exercise of the President’s power against the people’s right to participation in their own government, and the notion of respect for the rule of law.

“Together, these Constitutional provisions presume that Presidential Powers under section 305 are to be exercised fairly and the duty of fairness requires that the people’s right to participation and democracy should be upheld even in the context of a declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State.

“The combined effect of the provisions of sections 1(2), 14(1)(c), 176(1) (2) and 305(1) of the 1999 Constitution is that the suspension of democratically elected officials in Rivers state is unlawful and unconstitutional.

“Democracy works best when everyone participates. The right to participation is the bedrock of any democratic society.

“The suspension of the democratically elected officials in Rivers state has seriously undermined the ability of the Plaintiffs to participate more effectively in their own government, and the credibility and integrity of the country’s electoral process, as well as the notion of the rule of law.

“The rule of law ought to be protected to ensure that persons and institutions operate within the defined ambit of constitutional and statutory limitations.

“Where agencies of government are allowed to operate at large and at their whims and caprices in the guise of performing their statutory or constitutional duties, the end result will be anarchy and authoritarianism, leading to the loss of constitutionally guaranteed freedom and liberty.

“Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution is neither absolute nor superior to other provisions of the Constitution. Rather, it is expressly made subject to other constitutional provisions.

“The phrase ‘Subject to’ as a legislative device is used in a Constitutional provision or statutory enactment to make the provision of the section inferior, dependent on, or limited and restricted in application to the Section to which they are made subject to.”

Meanwhile, no date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

Emergency rule in Rivers sets dangerous precedent — NNPP

Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, in the southwest, Olufemi Oguntoyinbo, has said the decision of President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State last Tuesday could set a dangerous precedent.

In a statement issued yesterday, Ajadi described the action as too hasty, and called on the President to temper justice with mercy.

He voiced serious concerns regarding the President’s decision to suspend democratically elected officials in Rivers.

The NNPP leader faulted the suspension of the governor of Rivers State, his deputy, and members of the State House of Assembly for six months, suggesting that the President could reduce the duration to three months to allow the parties involved in the crisis to learn from the situation.

He noted that the ongoing conflicts in Rivers State could be resolved through direct dialogue, rather than emergency measures.

While warning that suspending democratic governance could have far-reaching implications for the country, He said: “The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State is premature and should have been a last resort.

‘’President Tinubu has not fully explored all available options before making this declaration, which raises concerns for our young democracy.’’

He acknowledged President Tinubu’s crucial role in Nigeria’s democratic struggle, highlighting his sacrifices, including exile and personal hardships, to restore civilian rule, stressing the importance of safeguarding democratic principles at this critical time.

Referring to the tensions between the House of Assembly and Governor Sim Fubara, Ajadi argued that the situation didn’t justify a state of emergency.

“Political disagreements and legislative conflicts are not valid grounds for emergency rule,” he asserted.

He said if President Tinubu convened a meeting with the minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mr. Nyesom Wike, and Governor Sim Fubara, the crisis could be resolved amicably.

Ajadi further warned against the normalisation of declaring a state of emergency for such issues, as it could threaten the democratic structure of the nation.

He recalled that during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, a far more serious conflict in Oyo State did not result in a similar declaration.

He however, expressed concern that President Tinubu’s actions could set a troubling precedent for future leaders, enabling them to undermine opposition governors through similar means.

He urged the President to act swiftly to restore democratic governance in Rivers State, emphasising that failure to do so could lead to voter apathy in future elections.

“We must all work together to protect and sustain our democracy,” he declared.

Imagine Rivers without state of emergency — Onanuga

Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, yesterday explained the expediency of imposing a state of emergency on Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement, titled ‘’Imagine Rivers State without a state of emergency,’’ Onanuga wondered what could have been the fate of the state, if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had hesitated to declare a state of emergency on the state, the political standoff between the State Assembly and Governor Siminalayi Fubara could have continued and degenerated into violence.

The statement read: ‘’Impeachment threats might have spurred attacks on lawmakers by the Governor’s supporters, while militants in the creeks—primed to sabotage critical oil infrastructure—could have plunged Nigeria’s oil production back to pre-2023 lows. ‘’Sensational reporting of the crisis by journalists and opportunistic litigation would have inflamed tensions further, paralysing governance and risking lives.

Schools and hospitals would shutter; investors would flee. We can only imagine the human and economic toll.

‘’Thanks to the President’s intervention, Rivers State can breathe again today. Political tensions have eased, banal headlines have quietened, and stakeholders, encouraged by the newly appointed administrator, are charting a path to lasting peace.

‘’Critics who argue the crisis “did not yet warrant” an emergency rule ignore a stark truth: waiting for the breakdown of law and order to escalate into anarchy before acting is like withholding firefighters until a house burns to ashes.

‘’A responsible leader like President Tinubu, who swore an oath to protect the constitution and corporate existence of the country, can not fail to act when a constituent part of the federation is careering towards the precipice.

‘’The political crisis in Rivers State between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and members of the State House of Assembly who owe allegiance to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, that blew open barely six months into the administration of the governor has degenerated by March 18.

‘’A chain of events since the war of attrition started 14 months ago, among the combatants, had, indeed, paralysed the government of Rivers State to the point where Fubara, copying from the bad book of former Governor Obaseki in Edo, emasculated an arm of government entirely.

‘’This reality informed the Supreme Court’s damning verdict about the absence of government in the state as enshrined in the 1999 constitution of Nigeria, as amended. The court also excoriated Fubara for acting like a despot.

‘’Rivers was in a grave situation, as the combatants refused to allow reason to prevail, even after the Supreme Court judgment, before President Tinubu declared a state of emergency on March 18.

‘’The President took action in the best interest of the people of the state who had become victims of the warring politicians, the people they elected to serve. President Tinubu needed to act. He chose prevention over cure.

‘’Section 305 of Nigeria’s constitution empowers the President to act when the nation faces a breakdown of law, order and economic security, precisely the case in Rivers, a bastion of Nigeria’s oil-dependent economy.

‘’Intelligence confirmed militants, told by Fubara to await signals, were already targeting pipelines, risking a collapse in output and a Niger-Delta domino effect. Historical precedents, such as the past emergencies in Plateau and Borno and the doctrine of necessity, support the President’s proactive measures to avert disaster.

‘’The President’s oath demands he must not fail in his sacred duty to safeguard national stability, not watch idly as partisan strife strangles the nation’s democracy and the material well-being of Nigerians, whose prosperity depends on the social and economic interdependence of every part of the country.

‘’Rivers State is a significant hydrocarbon economic artery in Nigeria, and any dislocation and politically motivated disruption of the state’s oil industry have ripple effects on the national economy.

Answering the critics:

‘’Critics claim the emergency rule in Rivers undermines democracy. Their position misrepresents reality. The intervention is temporary, surgical and aimed at restoring, not replacing, democratic institutions.

‘’The suspension of political actors for six months is no power grab; it is not a permanent removal but a reset to disarm warring factions.

‘’Notably, the same critics who assailed the President’s action for suspending the political actors remain silent on Governor Fubara’s refusal to collaborate with the legislature, exposing their partisan bias. Democracy cannot thrive amid lawlessness, anarchy is its antithesis.

‘’The appointed administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas, retd, has already convened a meeting with traditional leaders, one of his first steps to forge lasting solutions. This intervention ensures Rivers’ people retain their democratic rights, while shielding the Nigerian and Rivers State economies from collapse.

‘’It is worth repeating that President Tinubu acted within the law and his executive powers under the constitution until the Supreme Court says otherwise.

‘’President Tinubu and the National Assembly remain committed to lifting the emergency once stability returns and ensuring elected officials resume their duties.

‘’The 18th-century English philosopher, Edmund Burke, once warned: ‘The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.’

‘’President Tinubu chose courage over complacency. His action prioritised Nigeria’s interest over political expediency, averting a more profound crisis. To those who brand him a democrat turned ‘tyrant,’ my response to them is simple: Which democracy prospers in chaos?

‘’Rivers’ newfound calm vindicates President Tinubu’s resolve. He deserves commendation, not condemnation, not calumny for his statesmanship. Rivers and Nigeria are safer for it.’’